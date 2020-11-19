IPL 2021 Auction: Four capped players who might go unsold

The thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was certainly one of the most closely contested editions of the tournament. At the end of league phase, just a few points that separated the qualifying teams from the one which were eliminated.

The end of the IPL has left a gaping hole in our daily routines, but with IPL 2021 less than six months away, fans and cricketing pundits are already trying to work out the various strategies that the franchises will employ in the upcoming auction.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly has hinted at the inclusion of a ninth team for IPL 2021, which will reportedly be held in April next year in India. Should there be an expansion of the league, a mega-auction will be necessary to ensure that all teams have a shot at assembling a title-winning squad.

The auctions have indeed sprung some huge surprises at us. Whether it be franchises breaking the bank over unknown, uncapped players, or some big names going unsold, the IPL Auction never fails to enthrall the ardent fan.

On that note, here is a list of four capped players that might just not find any takers at the auction table next year:

4.Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla plied his trade for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020

Piyush Chawla certainly turned some heads when his name sparked a bidding war between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 Auction, with the former snaring him for a hefty price of ₹6.75 Crore, making him the highest-paid Indian player to be bought last year.

The wily leg-spinner was sought after by CSK on their skipper's insistence and was expected to work in tandem with Harbhajan Singh. The franchise was hoping that the veteran would replicate what he did for his previous franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, Chawla had a poor season by his standards. He picked up only 6 wickets from the 7 matches that he played at an average of 31.83 and a dismal economy of 9.09, which resulted in him being ousted from the team. With many young emerging spinners coming to the fore, Chawla may not garner any attention from the franchises this time around.

3.Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye played a solitary match in IPL 2020

Andrew Tye was always going to find it tough to break into Rajasthan Royals' playing eleven as the team had a plethora of foreign stars, including three premier pacers apart from Tye.

However, even on being given the opportunity, Tye had a disappointing outing as he was taken to the cleaners, conceding 50 runs and picking up a wicket from the four overs that he bowled.

The right-arm quick was expected to replicate his performances from the 2018 edition, where he had won the Purple Cap and had a hat-trick to his name, but was unable to do so.

The Rajasthan outfit may be looking to release him and open up a key foreign-player slot, and with Tye not being at his best in the previous two editions of the IPL, he might not find a home in any franchise for the upcoming season.

2.Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav played an integral part for RCB last year but failed to make an impact this time around.

Umesh Yadav has Become a test regular for India in the last few years. While the speedster's skills with the red ball are unquestionable, the Vidarbha pacer had a torrid outing in IPL 2020.

Yadav was used by the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a strike bowler in the powerplay in the 2018 and 2019 edition of the IPL, and he had enjoyed some success with it too, picking up 20 and 9 wickets in those two years, respectively.

However, Yadav had a season to forget this year. He played only two matches in which he conceded a total of 70 runs from the six overs that he bowled. To add salt to his wounds, the powerplay specialist also went wicketless.

The 33-year old pacer might not find any bidders in the auction considering the fact that many talented young speedsters made their mark in IPL 2020.

1.Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav batted despite an injury and won the curtain raiser against MI in IPL 2018.

Kedar Jadhav has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this season. The all-rounder was blamed by the fans for not showing enough 'intent', something which played a huge role in CSK having an abysmal campaign.

Jadhav could not make an impact this season. He scored only 62 runs in the 5 innings that he playedat an average of 20.66 while his bowling services were not employed by the skipper.

He did not feature for CSK towards the end of the season, and with age not on his side, Jadhav might not be snapped up by any of the franchises for the next edition of the IPL.