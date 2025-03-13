"Still not convinced" - Former selector's massive statement on Team India all-rounder after 2025 Champions Trophy win

Former BCCI chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has stated that he is not convinced with all-rounder Axar Patel after India's 2025 Champions Trophy win. The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by four wickets to win the final in Dubai.

Dilip Vensgarkar, speaking to PTI (via Hindustan Times), said that he is not convinced about Axar Patel batting ahead of KL Rahul. Notably, Axar batted at No.5 throughout the Champions Trophy while Rahul walked in after him.

"KL too played a few important innings at number six but [I am] still not convinced [about] Axar Patel batting ahead of him at five. The left-hand right-hand combination could be the only reason," he was quoted as saying.

With Axar batting at 5, Rahul was demoted to No.6 but still delivered for the team in crucial situations. In the semifinal and final of the Champions Trophy, he played vital knocks, ensuring to take the team over the line, including an unbeaten 34 in the final.

The move to play Axar ahead of Rahul worked well for India at the marquee ICC event as they won the title for the third time after wins in 2002 and 2013.

Dilip Vengsarkar not happy with Shreyas Iyer's performance in Champions Trophy final

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Further, Dilip Vengsarkar also spoke about Shreyas Iyer, stating that he was not happy with his performance in the final against New Zealand. Iyer scored 48 runs in the final but was dismissed with India still requiring 69 runs to win.

While Vengsarkar praised Shreyas for his overall performance, he said that the batter should have finished the game in the final.

“Iyer did very well but I am not happy [with] the way he got out in the final. He should have continued till the very end and finished the game. But happy to see him realise his potential," he expressed.

Shreyas Iyer ended as India's highest run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy with 243 runs from five innings at an average of 48.60 and two half-centuries with a top score of 79. With big names such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the line-up, Shreyas played a massive role with the bat in India's triumph.

