"Still got your ODI cap Jimmy Anderson?"- Stuart Broad's hilarious reaction after 7 England members Test positive for COVID-19

Stuart Broad made a cheeky comment directed towards James Anderson with the England and Wales Cricket Board set to announce a new squad for the limited overs series against Pakistan.

Seven members of the England team (three players & four backroom staff) who were set to take on Pakistan have tested positive for COVID-19. The entire squad, along with backroom staff, have been put in self-isolation as a result. The ECB will soon announce a new squad for the Pakistan series, which begins on 8 July.

Broad gave a cheeky reply on Twitter to Sky Sports' post about the outbreak and said:

"Still got your ODI cap @jimmy9 ?!"

Still got your ODI cap @jimmy9 ?! — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 6, 2021

The 35-year-old tweeted another picture, making a tongue-in-cheek remark while inquiring about the jersey that the current England team are using.

Stuart Broad last represented England in an ODI game in 2016 while his last T20I appearance came in 2014.

James Anderson is also on a similar boat, playing his last ODI in 2015 while his last T20I appearance came way back in 2009.

The ECB have already announced that Ben Stokes is set to lead England in the upcoming three-match ODI and three-match T20I series against Pakistan with Eoin Morgan and co currently in self isolation.

Bio-bubble rules needed to be relaxed suggests England Cricket Board chief

The ECB can confirm that seven members of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2021

As per reports from ESPNCricinfo, the ECB is set to call several players from the county championship for the limited overs series against Pakistan and the contest will go on as scheduled.

Nasser Hussain has claimed that everyone will be scampering right now at the ECB headquarters, with a completely new squad set to arrive in Cardiff for the Pakistan series.

Tom Harrison, the ECB's chief executive, suggested they had to ease some of the bio-bubble rules recently for "the overall wellbeing of their players and management staff." The ECB also allowed spectators into the grounds for the Sri Lanka series.

It will be interesting to see whether the board will carry on with such an approach after the recent outbreak of the virus inside the team's bio bubble.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra