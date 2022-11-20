Create

"Still thinking why this Rohit and Dravid benched Chahal"- Fans mock Indian team for not playing Yuzvendra Chahal in the T20 World Cup after impressive performance in 2nd T20I vs NZ

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Nov 20, 2022 04:28 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal picked two crucial wickets which almost ended New Zealand
Yuzvendra Chahal picked two crucial wickets which almost ended New Zealand's hopes of chasing 192. (P.C.:Prime Video)

Yuzvendra Chahal made a fine comeback in the Indian team with an important contribution against New Zealand in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The leg-spinner picked up impressive figures of 2/26 and proved once again why he is such an asset in the shortest format.

The past few months haven't been great for Chahal as he hasn't been able to perform consistently. Although he was part of India's T20 World Cup squad, Chahal didn't even get a single game and that raised quite a few eyebrows. But this performance showed exactly what he brings to the table.

Fans on Twitter hailed Yuzvendra Chahal for his performance and also trolled the Indian team management for not playing him in the T20 World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

Yuzi Chahal. Will win you games. But Not needed in World Cups @yuzi_chahal #IndvsNZ
Welcome back, Chahal, gets Glenn Phillips. 86th wicket in T20I.
Fantastic spell from Yuzi Chahal on his comeback. His bowling figure today (4-0-26-2) including the wicket of Phillips and Neesham. Welcome back Chahal. https://t.co/K4ae5ofFhb
Welcome back, Chahal.Welcome back, Iyer.You both have been benched for two WC, after playing enough games in the build up.We will welcome you again after 2024 WC. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
Yuzi Chahal picked wickets in the middle overs here. This was something India struggled in the WC in middle overs: wicket taking option. Every team has a leg spinner yet India were reluctant to use a leggie during WC
I always say that a leg-spinner will give runs but he takes big wickets like Chahal took the wicket of Phillips. #NZvsIND #SuryakumarYadav #Chahal #T20I #CricketLive #cricketTwitter
This is why we call Chahal Mastermind 💥Chatur chanchal chahal 🔥🔥🔥Always Looking for wkts. We missed him in the wc alot. We needed someone Risky like him, Ashwin is just too defensive.
Yuzi Chahal is pretty good at cricket
Still thinking why this Rohit and Dravid benched Chahal throughout the WC and played some chokers instead of him
They Didn't gave a chance to Yuzi Chahal 🙂
Chahal has just shown what India missed in wt20 2021 and 2022…. Leg-spinner can get hit for a six but he will always be your most attacking option for taking a wicket. Chahal is an absolute must for WC 2023 and wt20 2024.
Imagine not playing Yuzvendra Chahal in two consecutive T20 World Cups. Well, you don’t really have to imagine. #NZvInd
Chahal sara world cup bahir aurr ate he nz ma wickets who is responsible?????
@vikrantgupta73 @yuzi_chahal Clown 🤡 were sitting there for playing ashwin in place of chahal.
how was axar patel who had an economy of 13 rpo in most matches of worldcup a better pick than chahal. just how.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the crucial wickets of Phillips and Neesham

Yuzvendra Chahal's spell was going to be crucial as New Zealand batters Glenn Phillips and Kane Williamson looked to press the accelerator. Phillips has been in sensational form for the Kiwis and also smashed Chahal for a six over fine leg.

However, the 32-year-old showed why he is known as a clever spinner as he bowled a similar length, but just slowed the delivery and invited Phillips to go for a wild slog. The batter obliged and missed the slog to see his stumps rattled.

Jimmy Neesham later wanted to dictate terms to Chahal and charged at him to hit him out of the ground. However, the leggie once again bowled smartly and didn't give the southpaw any room to work with. Neesham could only hit it straight down as far as long on.

Although Suryakumar Yadav is the star of the moment, Chahal definitely played his role in handing India a comprehensive win.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

India XI: Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Quick Links

Edited by Diptanil Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...