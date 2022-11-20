"Still thinking why this Rohit and Dravid benched Chahal"- Fans mock Indian team for not playing Yuzvendra Chahal in the T20 World Cup after impressive performance in 2nd T20I vs NZ

Yuzvendra Chahal made a fine comeback in the Indian team with an important contribution against New Zealand in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The leg-spinner picked up impressive figures of 2/26 and proved once again why he is such an asset in the shortest format.
The past few months haven't been great for Chahal as he hasn't been able to perform consistently. Although he was part of India's T20 World Cup squad, Chahal didn't even get a single game and that raised quite a few eyebrows. But this performance showed exactly what he brings to the table.
Fans on Twitter hailed Yuzvendra Chahal for his performance and also trolled the Indian team management for not playing him in the T20 World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:
Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the crucial wickets of Phillips and Neesham
Yuzvendra Chahal's spell was going to be crucial as New Zealand batters Glenn Phillips and Kane Williamson looked to press the accelerator. Phillips has been in sensational form for the Kiwis and also smashed Chahal for a six over fine leg.
However, the 32-year-old showed why he is known as a clever spinner as he bowled a similar length, but just slowed the delivery and invited Phillips to go for a wild slog. The batter obliged and missed the slog to see his stumps rattled.
Jimmy Neesham later wanted to dictate terms to Chahal and charged at him to hit him out of the ground. However, the leggie once again bowled smartly and didn't give the southpaw any room to work with. Neesham could only hit it straight down as far as long on.
Although Suryakumar Yadav is the star of the moment, Chahal definitely played his role in handing India a comprehensive win.
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson
India XI: Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal