"Still thinking why this Rohit and Dravid benched Chahal"- Fans mock Indian team for not playing Yuzvendra Chahal in the T20 World Cup after impressive performance in 2nd T20I vs NZ

Yuzvendra Chahal made a fine comeback in the Indian team with an important contribution against New Zealand in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The leg-spinner picked up impressive figures of 2/26 and proved once again why he is such an asset in the shortest format.

The past few months haven't been great for Chahal as he hasn't been able to perform consistently. Although he was part of India's T20 World Cup squad, Chahal didn't even get a single game and that raised quite a few eyebrows. But this performance showed exactly what he brings to the table.

Fans on Twitter hailed Yuzvendra Chahal for his performance and also trolled the Indian team management for not playing him in the T20 World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Welcome back, Chahal, gets Glenn Phillips. 86th wicket in T20I. Welcome back, Chahal, gets Glenn Phillips. 86th wicket in T20I.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Fantastic spell from Yuzi Chahal on his comeback. His bowling figure today (4-0-26-2) including the wicket of Phillips and Neesham. Welcome back Chahal. Fantastic spell from Yuzi Chahal on his comeback. His bowling figure today (4-0-26-2) including the wicket of Phillips and Neesham. Welcome back Chahal. https://t.co/K4ae5ofFhb

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket



Welcome back, Iyer.



You both have been benched for two WC, after playing enough games in the build up.



We will welcome you again after 2024 WC. Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Welcome back, Chahal, gets Glenn Phillips. 86th wicket in T20I. Welcome back, Chahal, gets Glenn Phillips. 86th wicket in T20I. Welcome back, Chahal.Welcome back, Iyer.You both have been benched for two WC, after playing enough games in the build up.We will welcome you again after 2024 WC. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Welcome back, Chahal.Welcome back, Iyer.You both have been benched for two WC, after playing enough games in the build up.We will welcome you again after 2024 WC. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Yuzi Chahal picked wickets in the middle overs here. This was something India struggled in the WC in middle overs: wicket taking option. Every team has a leg spinner yet India were reluctant to use a leggie during WC Yuzi Chahal picked wickets in the middle overs here. This was something India struggled in the WC in middle overs: wicket taking option. Every team has a leg spinner yet India were reluctant to use a leggie during WC

Kartik Sehgal @kartiksehgal3



Chatur chanchal chahal



Always Looking for wkts. We missed him in the wc alot. We needed someone Risky like him, Ashwin is just too defensive. This is why we call Chahal MastermindChatur chanchal chahalAlways Looking for wkts. We missed him in the wc alot. We needed someone Risky like him, Ashwin is just too defensive. This is why we call Chahal Mastermind 💥Chatur chanchal chahal 🔥🔥🔥Always Looking for wkts. We missed him in the wc alot. We needed someone Risky like him, Ashwin is just too defensive.

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Yuzi Chahal is pretty good at cricket Yuzi Chahal is pretty good at cricket

𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗹🙇🇮🇳🇦🇷 @BatXSword Still thinking why this Rohit and Dravid benched Chahal throughout the WC and played some chokers instead of him Still thinking why this Rohit and Dravid benched Chahal throughout the WC and played some chokers instead of him

ANUJ SHARMA ❤🇮🇳 @Anujj_Sharmaa They Didn't gave a chance to Yuzi Chahal 🙂 They Didn't gave a chance to Yuzi Chahal 🙂

Usama Zafar @Usama7 Chahal has just shown what India missed in wt20 2021 and 2022…. Leg-spinner can get hit for a six but he will always be your most attacking option for taking a wicket. Chahal is an absolute must for WC 2023 and wt20 2024. Chahal has just shown what India missed in wt20 2021 and 2022…. Leg-spinner can get hit for a six but he will always be your most attacking option for taking a wicket. Chahal is an absolute must for WC 2023 and wt20 2024.

Chetan Narula @chetannarula



Well, you don’t really have to imagine. Imagine not playing Yuzvendra Chahal in two consecutive T20 World Cups.Well, you don’t really have to imagine. #NZvInd Imagine not playing Yuzvendra Chahal in two consecutive T20 World Cups. Well, you don’t really have to imagine. #NZvInd

mohsinali @mohsinaliisb Chahal sara world cup bahir aurr ate he nz ma wickets who is responsible????? Chahal sara world cup bahir aurr ate he nz ma wickets who is responsible?????

Sarah @shehjarr_ how was axar patel who had an economy of 13 rpo in most matches of worldcup a better pick than chahal. just how. how was axar patel who had an economy of 13 rpo in most matches of worldcup a better pick than chahal. just how.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the crucial wickets of Phillips and Neesham

Yuzvendra Chahal's spell was going to be crucial as New Zealand batters Glenn Phillips and Kane Williamson looked to press the accelerator. Phillips has been in sensational form for the Kiwis and also smashed Chahal for a six over fine leg.

However, the 32-year-old showed why he is known as a clever spinner as he bowled a similar length, but just slowed the delivery and invited Phillips to go for a wild slog. The batter obliged and missed the slog to see his stumps rattled.

Jimmy Neesham later wanted to dictate terms to Chahal and charged at him to hit him out of the ground. However, the leggie once again bowled smartly and didn't give the southpaw any room to work with. Neesham could only hit it straight down as far as long on.

Although Suryakumar Yadav is the star of the moment, Chahal definitely played his role in handing India a comprehensive win.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

India XI: Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

