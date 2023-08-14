"Still a work in progress" - Parthiv Patel on Hardik Pandya's captaincy after India's T20I series loss vs West Indies

Parthiv Patel reckoned that there is still some scope for improvement in Hardik Pandya's captaincy. He opined that the all-rounder wasn't up to the mark with the bowling changes in the recently concluded T20I series against the West Indies.

The former cricketer's remarks came after West Indies beat India 3-2 in the five-match T20I series by winning the fifth fixture by eight wickets on Sunday. Patel also suggested that Pandya will have to get some runs under his belt on the road to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Speaking to Cribuzz, Parthiv Patel explained:

"Against Nicholas Pooran, he (Hardik Pandya) gave that over to Axar Patel and not bowling Yuzvendra Chahal. Bowling changes and the utilisation of the bowlers are something that tells me that Hardik, the captain for India, is still a work in progress. And there is obviously a little concern about his batting. He needs runs. He didn't get runs in the IPL, he didn't get runs in the last couple of series as well. India would want to get some runs for Hardik Pandya in the Asia Cup or the series against Australia before the World Cup."

It is worth mentioning that the loss to West Indies was Hardik Pandya's maiden bilateral series defeat as captain. He was also under the scanner for his batting form as he finished with just 77 runs across four innings at an underwhelming strike rate of 110.00.

"He has been brilliant" - Parthiv Patel on Kuldeep Yadav's bowling exploits

Kuldeep Yadav was one of India's standout performers with the ball in the white-ball matches in West Indies. Parthiv Patel lauded the left-arm spinner for his attacking approach against swashbuckling batter Nicholas Pooran in the T20I series.

He pointed out how Kuldeep managed to get the better of the southpaw on multiple occasions, adding:

"He (Kuldeep Yadav) has been brilliant throughout this year. But in this series, he showed his attacking mindset, especially against Pooran. When he was going hammer and tongs against every bowler, he outfoxed him with an attacking mindset."

The former keeper-batter also reserved high praise for pacer Mukesh Kumar, commending him for his execution of yorkers in the death overs.

"He (Mukesh Kumar) was asked to bowl those difficult overs. It is not easy to bowl your first over in the 18th over and nail those yorkers time and again most consistently, Parthiv Patel elaborated.

Notably, Kumar impressed many with his bowling in West Indies. The talented bowler became the second Indian to make his international debut in all three formats on the same tour.