"Stokesy makes you want to run through a brick wall for him" - Jack Leach on playing under Ben Stokes

England spinner Jack Leach opened up about Ben Stokes' leadership ability and the sense of camaraderie he has created within the group since his captaincy stint began in 2022. The ace all-rounder is yet to lose a Test series as captain so far and has reignited red-ball cricket in England following a bleak set of years.

Stokes has led from the front in the ongoing Ashes series as well by bowling as much as his body allows him to and playing a vital role with the bat in the middle order.

The responsibility on him as a batter has increased particularly due to wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow's poor form. He scored a valiant hundred in the fourth innings run chase at Lord's and stepped up with a match-winning fifty at Headingley as well.

Leach spoke about how Stokes unites the team with his talks as well as his actions.

He said on the Vaughany and Tuffers podcast:

“Stokesy makes you want to run through a brick wall for him, because you know he’d do the same. It feels weird to me that Ben Stokes would run through a brick wall for Jack Leach. I don’t get it. But he would. He’s not just saying things. He does them and he lives them."

Further stating how Stokes changes his approach according to the situation, Leach continued:

"Look at Stokes. When he goes in at 400 for five, he usually hits one straight up. When he goes in at 100 for five, he will take his time, do what he needs to do, and then go at the right time. Very smart. He’s the greatest example for us to look up to."

Stokes is the leading run-scorer among English players in the 2023 Ashes and the second overall, just behind Usman Khawaja.

"For me, the mentality has really helped me in general life" - Jack Leach on Bazball approach

Jack Leach has been among the members who Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum retained to fit in their aggressive-minded approach in red-ball cricket.

While 'Bazball' has a lot to do with the batters, it also encompasses other areas of operation including bowling, fielding, and a general attitude of fearlessness instilled.

Leach explained that such a positive mentality has worked wonders for him.

“I know Baz hates [the term] Bazball. But for me, the mentality has really helped me in general life. It has helped me for sure. That’s why I’ve been such an advocate of it, and feel it’s been such a powerful thing that people can use in any walk of life," the spinner said.

Describing how 'Bazball' and the positivity that it brings off the field is translated into performances, Leach added:

“Before play, after play, we talk as a group. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had times over the last year where I’ve walked off the field and thought that’s a bad day, Baz can’t be positive about that, what are they going to say? A few minutes later, I’m walking back to the hotel, saying ‘get two wickets in the morning and we are fine!"

England will have to channel all the positive energy they can if they wish to overcome the deficit in the 2023 Ashes. The hosts have pulled one back to modify the scoreline to 2-1 with two matches left to play.

