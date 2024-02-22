"Stop whingeing about the DRS"- Brad Hogg slams Ben Stokes' stance on umpire's call after loss to India in Rajkot Test

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes the umpire's call should be upheld while using the DRS as the technology has a margin of error that can be neutralized by the human element.

England skipper Ben Stokes recently opined that the umpire's call should be removed altogether after Zak Crawley's contentious LBW dismissal in the recently concluded Rajkot Test. Crawley reviewed the umpire's decision but the call stayed with the ball just about clipping the leg-stump.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Brad Hogg had to say about the umpire's call and Ben Stokes' comments about it (4:42):

"For me, the more I think about it, the more I feel umpires call should be in there because the technology is slightly wrong. I understand it might have cost England at some important stage, but it could cost the opposition too. Stop whingeing about the DRS. It's the same for both sides."

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain's past analysis on Sky Sports about why the umpire's call was necessary for DRS decisions was recently shared by fellow commentator Isan Bishop.

Expand Tweet

Brad Hogg on Ben Stokes' bowling potential

With Ben Stokes rolling his arm over in the nets ahead of the Ranchi Test, many in the cricketing fraternity have been intrigued about whether the England skipper will bowl in the upcoming match. However, Brad Hogg feels the visitors shouldn't push the veteran all-rounder to bowl and stated (6:02):

"Ben Stokes bowling is good for England, but they don't want to push him too hard. If he injures his knee again and with the T20 World Cup coming up if he is not their premium all-rounder, it's going to be costly. Good to see the coach and medical staff stepping in and taking control."

Head coach Brendon McCullum didn't give anything away in the press conference about whether Stokes will bowl in the Ranchi Test. However, it could give them great balance, especially if the ball starts to reverse.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App