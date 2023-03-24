"Story circulating saying that I have refused to bat at No. 7 during tomorrow's game is false" - Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya De Silva

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya De Silva recently clarified that the social media reports circulating about his stance on the batting position in the upcoming first ODI against New Zealand are false.

News went viral on Twitter that Dhananjaya had refused to bat at the number seven position according to the team management's desire. Reports further mentioned that he was likely to be dropped from the playing XI for the three ODI matches against New Zealand for the same reason.

Dhananjaya De Silva took to his Twitter handle to put these rumors to rest by denying them strongly. The 31-year-old also reiterated that he always keeps the interests of the team ahead. He wrote:

"The story circulating in social media saying that I have refused to bat at No. 7 during tomorrow's game is false, and I wish to state that I am a player who always stands with the team."

Legendary Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga also gave his opinion on the matter after getting wind of it on Twitter. He reckoned that Dhananjaya De Silva was a vital player for the team and opined that he must be slotted into the top order to bolster the team's chances.

Malinga tweeted:

"Dhananjaya De Silva is such a valuable asset to any international cricket team. He is a proper top-order batsman who must play in the top 4 on any condition with any team combination. His bowling adds a lot of value as well. #NZvSL"

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will commence on March 24 in Auckland

New Zealand whitewashed Sri Lanka in the recently concluded two-match Test series. The two sides will now square off in the three-match ODI series. Auckland, Christchurch, and Hamilton will host the matches on March 25, 28, and 31.

Sri Lanka ODI squad:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk, vc), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, and Matheesha Pathirana.

