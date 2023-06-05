"Strive to be happy"- Rishabh Pant posts 3 cheerful pictures on social media

Rishabh Pant has been recovering well from his injuries after the fatal accident last December. The star Indian cricketer has regularly posted photos of his journey to full fitness on social media. Last evening, Pant uploaded three pictures from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

In case you didn't know, Rishabh Pant reported at the National Cricket Academy as the doctors were happy with his recovery. Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan posted a photo with Pant recently and wrote that he was happy to see the wicket-keeper back at the NCA.

Pant shared three photos from the NCA on Instagram. It is unclear who is the person posing with Pant because the cricketer has not tagged him on the photo-sharing site. You can see the three photos below:

This post has received more than 600,000 likes on Instagram. Pant's Indian teammates Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul dropped a comment below the photos.

"Don Carlo," Yadav wrote.

"Get well soon bro," KL Rahul commented.

When will Rishabh Pant return to the cricket field?

Rishabh Pant seems to be recovering well from his injury, but it is unclear when he will exactly return to the cricket field. Delhi Capitals played the entire IPL 2023 season without him, and his absence hurt the franchise as they finished ninth in the points table.

Team India missed him a lot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at home. While India did manage a 2-1 win in the end, fans felt that the Indian team could have dominated more had Pant been a part of the series.

Keeping my expectations low, but believing that with hard work anything is possible 🤞 #WTCFinal Winning the WTC final without these three match-winners would be an incredible achievement.Keeping my expectations low, but believing that with hard work anything is possible 🤞 Winning the WTC final without these three match-winners would be an incredible achievement. Keeping my expectations low, but believing that with hard work anything is possible 🤞🇮🇳 #WTCFinal https://t.co/dgI6btqI8C

Pant will even miss the upcoming ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia, scheduled to begin this Wednesday. Indian fans will feel his absence due to his great record in Tests on English soil.

