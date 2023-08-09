Stuart Broad announces his autobiography after 17-year-long career, shares link for signed copies

Former England pacer Stuart Broad announced his biography on Wednesday (August 9) following his retirement from international cricket after Ashes 2023.

The 37-year-old will share his journey of ups and downs in his autobiography following a 17-year-long illustrious career for England. It will provide insight into his career and the moments in his life that made him.

The legendary pacer shared a link for his fans for pre-orders of signed and unsigned copies. The price of the 384-page book is 25 pounds on Amazon UK website. The autobiography will be available on November 9.

“It’s been one of the most fun & entertaining summers of my career. Despite finishing on a glorious high at The Oval in the Ashes. It’s been 17 years of peaks & troughs, I’ve loved it. In the comments, I’ll put the link for pre-order!”

For the uninitiated, Broad finished as the second-highest wicket-taker among pacers in Tests, only behind English teammate James Anderson. He scalped 604 wickets in 167 Tests, including most wickets (153) for England in the Ashes.

The left-handed batter also emerged as the highest run-scorer (from No. 8 to 11) in Tests, with 3663 runs, including one century and 13 fifties.

“Proud and honored” – Stuart Broad’s father reflects on his son’s career

Stuart Broad’s father Chris Broad, who has also played for England, recently said that he was proud of his son’s achievements. The 65-year-old told the BBC:

"The whole family have been extremely proud of his performances. I am clearly proud and honoured to have watched a number of his performances. He has been a shining light throughout his career. He has set an example for a lot of people to follow and I hope lots of people do follow him.”

The former cricketer-turned-referee further credited Broad for his timely retirement. He concluded:

“Retiring was absolutely the right thing for him to do. It worked out perfect. It was a really nice way for the supporting public to be able to wish him well in whatever comes next. It was his way of saying thank you very much."

Stuart Broad enjoyed a fairytale ending to his Test career by scoring a six with the bat and taking a wicket off his last ball in the recently concluded fifth Ashes Test.

The speedster finished with 20 wickets in Ashes 2023 as the Ben Stokes-led England and Pat Cummins' Australia settled for a 2-2 draw.