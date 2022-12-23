Stuart Broad returns to England's 15-man Test squad for New Zealand tour, Dan Lawrence also recalled

The England men's selection panel have announced a 15-man Test squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand in February. Mount Maunganui and Wellington will host the two games, respectively, starting on February 16. The first Test at Bay Oval will be a day-night clash, the second of such kind in New Zealand after Auckland staged one in 2018.

The 15-man squad sees the return of Stuart Broad, Dan Lawrence, Olly Stone, and Matthew Potts. Broad missed the recent tour of Pakistan due to paternity leave. While Stone and Potts are returning from injuries, Lawrence last played a Test against the West Indies in March 2022.

Durham fast bowler Mark Wood will take a break from international and franchise cricket in January to recover from his niggles after a busy winter across formats. The right-arm speedster was impressive in the final two Tests in England's 3-0 win against Pakistan.

He is expected to tour Bangladesh in March, where England will play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand



We can't wait to be back out in NZ in Feb with our Tour packages going on sale this Monday Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New ZealandWe can't wait to be back out in NZ in Feb with our Tour packages going on sale this Monday 📍 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New ZealandWe can't wait to be back out in NZ in Feb with our Tour packages going on sale this Monday 😍 https://t.co/U1UZCSMpCm

Former captain and Yorkshire batter Joe Root will play a few matches in the UAE T20 League ahead of the New Zealand tour. Root will take a short break before linking up with the Test squad that will face the Kiwis.

The players involved in the ODI series in South Africa at the end of January - Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Olly Stone and Will Jacks, who is also playing in the South Africa T20 league - will fly directly to New Zealand after the 50-over games.

England last visited New Zealand in late 2019 for two Tests and lost the first Test, with the second resulting in a draw after a double hundred from Root. However, they are in rampaging form currently, having beaten the likes of New Zealand, South Africa, and India in the summer, followed by whitewashing Pakistan in their backyard.

The tourists will play two pink-ball warm-up games in Hamilton between February 8-9 and 10-11, respectively. The first Test will take place on February 16, followed by the second on 24.

Ben Stokes @benstokes38 Unbelievable series win in Pakistan!! So proud of the team, thanks for the amazing support 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Unbelievable series win in Pakistan!! So proud of the team, thanks for the amazing support 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/2IxBKmdtov

England's 15-man Test squad to face New Zealand:

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Olly Stone.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes