Stuart Broad’s father Chris Broad rebuked by ICC for sharing hilarious meme on Twitter featuring David Warner

England ace pacer Stuart Broad’s father, Chris Broad, has been rebuked by the International Cricket Council for sharing a meme on Twitter featuring David Warner during the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds, on Friday (July 7). That came after Stuart dismissed Warner for the 17th time in Tests.

Match referee Chris Broad, being Stuart’s father, failed to keep his emotions in check. The former England cricketer tweeted a meme (deleted later), that read:

“Stuart Broad has got me out again.”

Chris Broad shared viral meme featuring David Warner.

According to The Age, the ICC decided to school Chris Broad, who played 25 Tests for England, about his role as a neutral match official.

For the uninitiated, Stuart Broad has dismissed David Warner thrice in Ashes 2023. The latter was dismissed in a similar way in both innings of the Headingley Test.

It’s worth noting that Warner has failed to deliver for Australia in the Ashes. The 36-year-old has scored 141 runs in three Tests at an average of 23.50, including a solitary half-century.

Australia head coach defends David Warner’s lean patch with bat

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has defended Warner’s lean form with the bat amid growing debate that he has already played his last innings in Tests. McDonald shut down critics:

“When you have an opening bowler bowling to an opening batsman, they are more likely to get them out with a new ball at times.

"I think the three 50-plus run opening partnerships that Usman and Dave have put on in the series have been telling and have had great impact, so not here to discuss David Warner at this stage.”

Warner, who smashed a double century against South Africa in December last year, has failed to deliver in Tests in 2023. He has amassed 221 runs in seven Tests at an average of 18.42, including one half-century.

Warner had previously scored just 26 runs in two Tests during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and returned with scores of 43 and one run in the ICC World Test Championship final against India, which they won by 209 runs.

