"We've got to have a style of cricket that people want to watch" - Stuart Broad

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad highlighted that they must commit to playing a brand of cricket that attracts fans. The 35-year old also vowed to put his heart and soul on the field in the upcoming three-Test series against New Zealand after missing out on the West Indies tour.

Along with James Anderson, Broad faced the axe for the three-Test series in the West Indies despite a credible performance in the Ashes before that. The right-arm seamer took 13 wickets in three Ashes Tests at 26.31, with a fifer at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

England’s Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy



1,177 wickets and counting... THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN1,177 wickets and counting... THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN 😍1,177 wickets and counting... https://t.co/FoCyqtbY1y

The seasoned Test bowler believes England must play such that people are eager to come see them play and shouldn't just be result-oriented. Broad remains excited by the duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

The 152-Test veteran said, as quoted by the BBC:

"We have to make that commitment we are going to be exciting and want to draw people through the gates. It's not just results, it's the style of cricket you play. From the outside, when you see a Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes mindset come together, that's pretty exciting. To attract fans to watch the team play, we've got to have a style of cricket that people want to watch."

After being dropped from the Caribbean tour, the right-arm bowler admitted that the decision hit him hard. He acknowledged that it felt upsetting to see the selectors not considering him part of their plans. Andrew Strauss, who came into the interim role as England cricket's managing director, assured the veteran duo remain in the mix.

"I'm going in with the mindset to attack each week and leave my heart and soul on the field" - Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Nottinghamshire seamer said while he was disappointed not to be going to the West Indies, he understands that every athlete has to keep earning their spot. Broad conceded that he is looking forward to stepping foot at Lord's with all the hunger and energy. He added, as quoted by the Mirror:

"I was disappointed to miss out on a Test tour. But that's life and that's selection. I think every sports person has to prove their worth all the time and I’m excited to be here at Lord's, and the fact I’m still here is as much to do with my mindset and drive to keep improving. I'm going in with the mindset to attack each week and leave my heart and soul on the field. I just want to feel fresh and attack the strategy at Lord's."

England’s Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy



Ben Stokes' Barmy Army ready and raring



#ENGvNZ TEST SQUAD TO FACE NZ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Ben Stokes' Barmy Army ready and raring TEST SQUAD TO FACE NZ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇿Ben Stokes' Barmy Army ready and raring 🎺#ENGvNZ https://t.co/C0DAYbXvWb

The 35-year old looks likely to join Anderson and lead the new-ball attack for England come the first Test against the Kiwis, starting Thursday, June 2..

