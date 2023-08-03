"Stupidity in some captaincy is they want to save boundaries" - Ian Chappell lambasts captains for the lack of quality wrist spinners in Australia

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell was highly critical of the lack of quality Aussie wrist spinners in the longer format since the retirement of Shane Warne.

In the aftermath of the recent five-match Ashes series, where Australia retained the urn with a 2-2 draw, Chappell blamed the Aussie captains for the debacle. He felt their reluctance to set attacking fields and persist with wrist spinners, even if they are a touch expensive, has played a vital role in their extinction from the Australian ranks.

While Nathan Lyon has shored up the spin bowling department for the Australians with tremendous success over the past decade, his injury during the second Ashes Test had a telling effect on the remainder of the series. Following a 2-0 lead, the visitors were on the back foot during the latter half of the Ashes.

Speaking to Channel 9 post the Ashes, Chappell detailed the role of a captain to the detriment of wrist spinners.

"In my opinion﻿, the stupidity in some captaincy is they want to save boundaries, but they're quite happy to give up singles. What is better, giving up a couple of boundaries in an over or six easy singles? You can't give a good batter easy singles, particularly early in their innings, you've got to be trying to get them out," said Chappell.

He added that the mindset of saving boundaries among captains comes from white-ball cricket, which hurts the wrist spinner.

"There are times where you've got to have a big heart as a captain.The other thing that plays into it now is there's so much more limited-overs cricket now that I think a lot of captains feel they can't afford to go with wrist spinners because they're too expensive," added Chappell.

Mitchell Swepson has been the lone wrist spinner to play Tests for Australia over the past few years.

However, in his limited opportunities, the 29-year-old hasn't impressed much, managing only 10 wickets in four games at an average of almost 46.

"You've got to be prepared to give them three or four overs" - Ian Chappell

Marnus Labuschagne has been used sparingly with the ball.

Ian Chappell also felt that a part-time leg-spinner like Marnus Labushagne should be used at greater regularity for longer spells in Tests. Despite picking up 80 first-class wickets, the 29-year-old has rarely bowled for Australia.

Although Labuschagne does not exhibit the control of a front-line spinner, he has picked up timely wickets during his rare bowling stints. In 43 Tests, Labuschagne managed 13 wickets at a slightly higher economy rate of 3.71.

"If you're going to give someone like Marnus Labuschagne a bowl, this bullshit of giving them an over before a break, it's that, it's bullshit. You've got to be prepared to give them three or four overs and try and take a wicket," said Chappell.

Chappell stressed the importance of captains persisting with a wrist spinner, even a part-timer, for more than just the filler overs before breaks.

"It's no good throwing them the ball for an over and hoping they can do something. I've always felt you're better off using a wrist spinner as a change bowler than a finger spinner because there's a lot more variety and you get the odd really good delivery from a wrist spinner," concluded Chappell.

Furthermore, while the wrist spin of Adam Zampa has been instrumental in Australia's white-ball success, he hasn't had a similar impact in the red-ball format at the first-class level.

Zampa has picked up only 111 wickets in 40 first-class games at a dismal average of 47.