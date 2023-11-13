"Subah se na aalu bika hai na kaaandaaa"- Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious caption to his picture of bowling from IND vs NED 2023 World Cup clash

Team India middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav got an opportunity to bowl for the first time in his international cricket career during the 2023 World Cup match against the Netherlands on Sunday (November 12).

Suryakumar Yadav came into the attack in the 33rd over during the second innings and gave away only four runs in his first over.

Surya continued his spell for another over, but Teja Nidamanuru greeted him with two sixes at the very start. He managed to pull things back after that onslaught by conceding only one run in the next four balls.

India registered a clinical 160-run victory in the end by bundling out the Netherlands for 250 after notching up a daunting total of 410 in the first innings.

After the conclusion of the match, Suryakumar Yadav shared a Mumbai Indians post with his picture on his Instagram story and added a hilarious caption to it. Sharing the following image, he wrote:

"Subah se na aalu bika hai na kaaandaaa #AAADDHAAA" (Haven't sold either a potato or an onion since the morning)

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story after the match against the Netherlands team on Sunday.

"This was the game where we could have tried certain things"- Rohit Sharma on bowling part-timers like Suryakumar Yadav in the match vs Netherlands

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team management was keen to give some exposure and game time to part-time bowlers to keep them ready, in case the need arises in the near future. Sharma said:

"It is always something in our minds. When we have five options, it is always good to have a few other options. Today we had nine (bowling) options, it's important, this was the game where we could have tried certain things."

Sharma further added:

"The seamers bowling those wide yorkers when it was not needed, but we wanted to do that. As a bowling unit, we wanted to try doing something different and see what we can achieve."

India will next face New Zealand on Wednesday (November 15) in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium.