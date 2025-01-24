“Subeh subeh ghar pe ek crispy dosa chahiye” - Tilak Varma’s order to teammate ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I [Watch]

Team India batter Tilak Varma jokingly gave orders to local boys Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar ahead of the second T20I against England in Chennai. The hilarious incident took place while the cricketers were traveling from Kolkata to Chennai.

The Men in Blue made a dominating start to the five-match series, beating the visitors by seven wickets at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, January 22, to take a 1-0 lead.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a video on Instagram, giving fans glimpses of their journey from Kolkata to Chennai for the second game, to be played on Saturday, January 25. In the video, Tilak was seen ordering Chakravarthy to send him 'crispy dosas' for breakfast, while he intended to have dinner at Washington's place.

"Do player hain apne team se, ek Varun ek Washi (Washington Sundar). Unke liye mein yeh bol na chah raha hu ki Varun subeh subeh ghar pe ek crispy dosa chahiye breakfast ke liye aur sham ko Washi ke ghar mein dinner chahiye," Tilka Varma could be heard saying in the video. (We have two players in the team, one is Varun and one is Washi. I want to tell Varun that I need crispy dosa for breakfast and will do the dinner at Washi's place in the evening.)

Watch the clip here:

Varun Chakravarthy, who had an excellent start to the home T20I series with figures of 3/23, is looking forward to playing in front of his parents and family in Chennai.

"We are going to Chennai and it will be my first game for India in Chennai. I'm excited because my parents will be coming and my family will also be coming to see, so very excited," Chakravarthy said in the aforementioned video.

How has Tilak Varma performed in T20Is so far?

After impressing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Tilak Varma was quickly drafted into India's T20 side. The left-hander made his debut against the West Indies in Tarouba in 2023.

He showed no signs of jittery and played a fine innings of 39 runs. Tilak followed it up with a half-century before an unbeaten 49 to prove that he belongs to the highest level.

Tilak's stock hit the sky when he smashed two back-to-back centuries against South Africa in an away series last year. Overall, the 22-year-old cricketer has scored 635 runs in 21 matches at an average of 52.91 and a strike rate of 159.54. He has smashed two centuries and as many fifties.

