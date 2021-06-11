"Success doesn't happen overnight," Prithvi Shaw reacts to India call-up for Sri Lanka tour

Prithvi Shaw has made a comeback to the Indian set-up for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July. The 21-year-old faded away after making a dream start to his international career. A lean patch with the bat was followed by off-the-field controversies, which affected Shaw's career.

However, Prithvi Shaw found a way to bounce back and did so in style. He was rewarded for his consistent performances with a ticket to Team India's tour of Sri Lanka. The youngster made a post on Instagram to responded to news of his call-up. Shaw captioned the post:

"Success doesn't happen overnight!"

After being dropped from the Test side during Team India's tour of Australia, Prithvi Shaw has worked tirelessly on his technique and has finally been rewarded.

Prithvi Shaw became the first batter to score 800+ runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shaw got his rhythm back in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, amassing 827 runs, including three centuries and a double hundred to lead Mumbai to the title. In the process, he became the first player to breach the 800-run mark in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Prithvi Shaw's scoring spree continued in the IPL 2021, which is currently suspended due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in India. The Delhi Capitals' opener had scored 308 runs from 8 innings, at a staggering strike rate of 166.49 in IPL 2021.

He slammed 37 boundaries and 12 maximums and was fourth in the Orange Cap list. Shaw also hammered KKR's Shivam Mavi for six fours in an over during an 82-run knock.

“Champions aren’t made in gyms. Champions are made frm something they hv deep inside them - a desire a dream a vision. They have to hv d skill & will. But the will must be stronger than the skill”- Muhammad Ali. This is wht we set out to do as a Team & this victory is for #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/CmDuPIEHql — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) March 14, 2021

The Delhi Capitals batter will face competition from Devdutt Padikkal, who earned his maiden call-up for the opener's slot.

The Men in Blue will play three ODIs followed by the same number of T20Is, starting July 13. The other two ODIs will take place on 16 and 18 July while the T20Is will take place on 21, 23, and 25 July. The Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host all six games.

