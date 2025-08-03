"Such a demotion after scoring a century" - Saba Karim lauds Washington Sundar's knock on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Saba Karim has lauded Washington Sundar for playing an attacking knock on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England. He noted that the all-rounder struck a flurry of sixes after ending up batting with the lower-order batters at No. 9.

Washington smashed 53 runs off 46 balls as India posted 396 runs in their second innings at The Oval on Saturday, August 2. England ended the day at 50/1 in their second innings, needing 324 more runs to register a win.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Saba was asked about Washington smashing the England bowlers all around the park, despite having to bat at No. 9 after scoring a match-saving century at No. 5 in the previous game.

"Such a demotion after scoring a century. You can call it a rain or a shower of sixes. He hit all the short balls into the stands. After scoring a century, it seems like Washington has broken the shackles. He has shown that you can bat him anywhere. You won't bat him below No. 9 now. Don't make him bat below this," he responded light-heartedly.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter added that Washington showcased a relatively unknown facet of his batting.

"Before this, it never seemed like he could bat with tail-enders. We got to see a new dimension in Washington Sundar's batting. His confidence will increase even further because of the sixes he hit and the pace at which he batted. If he pushes himself and plays shots with confidence, he can clear the boundaries," Saba observed.

To conclude, Saba Karim opined that Washington Sundar adopted the right formula to bat with the tail-enders. He highlighted that an attacking approach ensures the pressure is always maintained on the opposition.

"The entire tail was standing at the other end" - RP Singh lauds Washington Sundar's knock in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Washington Sundar struck four fours and as many sixes during his 53-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India pacer RP Singh noted that Washington Sundar had only Prasidh Krishna for company after Ravindra Jadeja's (53 off 77) dismissal, as Akash Deep (66 off 94) had been promoted in the batting order and Mohammed Siraj (0 off 3) was given out lbw just three deliveries after Jadeja got out.

"In what circumstances did he bat? As soon as he came to bat, the one batter left got out, and the entire tail was standing at the other end. One tail-ender, Akash Deep, had become an all-rounder by batting up the order," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Washington for playing freely despite not being accustomed to batting with the lower order in domestic cricket.

"Washington Sundar always bats up the order in first-class cricket, and there is a different way of playing with the tail, but he showed that method today (Saturday), that he would play freely," Singh observed.

Washington Sundar added 39 runs for the last wicket with Prasidh Krishna. The latter didn't score a run and had to face only two deliveries, with the spin-bowling all-rounder playing big shots and farming the strike brilliantly.

