"Suddenly 2 things change when Rohit Sharma comes as a captain" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rohit's captaincy in 1st IND vs AFG T20I

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rohit Sharma for including a bowling option in the top six and using him effectively in the first T20I between India and Afghanistan.

The Men in Blue restricted the Afghans to 158/5 after asking them to bat first in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. The hosts chased down the below-par target with six wickets and 15 deliveries to spare to start the three-match series with a win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra expressed surprise about India's decision to field three spinners in the playing XI. However, he praised Rohit for bringing a different approach to captaincy, saying (2:20):

"India played three spinners. I was slightly surprised as there were only two fast bowlers, and Shivam Dube with them. However, suddenly two things change when Rohit Sharma comes as a captain."

The former India opener noted that the experienced skipper included Shivam Dube as an all-rounder in the lineup and utilized him effectively too. He explained:

"Firstly, the Indian team plays an XI that has a bowler in the top six and that bowler gets a chance to bowl as well. He was brilliant. As soon as a wicket fell, he gave the next over to Shivam Dube."

Chopra pointed out that the move ensured Rohit had plenty of bowling options available for the death.

"Shivam Dube dismissed Ibrahim Zadran in that over. Then he was stopped and was later brought from the other end to get another over out of the way. When he did that, it ensured that a lot of options were available in the end."

Chopra added that frontline bowlers, who were proving expensive on the day, weren't required to bowl their full quota of overs. Ravi Bishnoi, who went wicketless and had an economy rate of 11.67, bowled only three overs on Thursday.

"They should be disappointed" - Aakash Chopra questions Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran's approach

Ibrahim Zadran (right) scored a 22-ball 25 in the first T20I against India. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra questioned Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23 off 28) and Ibrahim Zadran's batting approach during Afghanistan's innings, saying (3:05):

"When Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will lock back and see their effort, they should be disappointed. Afghanistan played such a lengthy batting lineup, where Gulbadin Naib didn't even get to bat."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the Afghanistan openers should have batted a little more aggressively. He stated:

"In such a case, either play another bowler but if you play so many all-rounders, it won't work out if you make such a slow start and go at a run-a-ball. A little more intent and aggression was needed."

On the flip side, Chopra praised Mohammad Nabi for playing a belligerent knock. The veteran all-rounder smashed 42 runs off 27 deliveries with the help of two fours and three sixes.

