"Suddenly you feel all boxes are ticked" - Aakash Chopra picks India's bowling as their biggest strength in the 2023 World Cup

Aakash Chopra believes India's bowling has been their biggest strength in the 2023 World Cup.

The Men in Blue topped the standings after the league stage with an all-win record. They will face New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether India's batting, bowling or fielding has been their best department in the World Cup, to which he responded (3:45):

"India's biggest strength - I will say the bowling, although all three parts are playing their roles properly. However, I feel we are doing the best job in bowling. Batters are fine, they are doing well, they scored 400-plus runs in the last match as well and we have seen them score 350-plus runs also."

The former India opener added:

"However, it's the bowling. Bowling makes it absolutely exceptional. Suddenly you feel all boxes are ticked. India is a batting country, so we celebrate the batting, we produce very good batters as well, but the bowlers have combined the five fingers to make a fist this time."

India have bowled out the opposition in seven of their nine games, with Afghanistan and Bangladesh being the exceptions. They have not conceded 300 runs in any of the games, with New Zealand's 273 being the highest total scored against them.

"He is doing a mighty job" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is India's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Cup. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra was particularly appreciative of Jasprit Bumrah's performances in the tournament. He said (4:20):

"They have won my heart. I am going with team bowling. Bowling has done exceedingly well. You can take Jasprit Bumrah as an example. You won't see his name in the top five in the highest wicket-takers list but he is doing a mighty job."

Chopra added that the unconventional seamer's contribution cannot be solely judged by the number of wickets he has taken. He elaborated:

"You should remember that. Just like I said you shouldn't forget KL Rahul's contribution, don't forget Jasprit Bumrah as well, because we will turn back and ask who took the most wickets - no, Bumrah's role has been outstanding."

Bumrah has scalped 17 wickets in nine games at an exceptional economy rate of 3.65. Mohammed Shami (16), Ravindra Jadeja (16), Kuldeep Yadav (14) and Mohammed Siraj (12) have also played their roles virtually to perfection.

Poll : Has India's bowling been their strongest suit in the 2023 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes