"Suddenly there seems to be a slight concern in the batting" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's likely absence in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Aakash Chopra has voiced his concerns about India's batting if Shreyas Iyer is unavailable for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Shreyas was ruled out of the recent limited-overs series against New Zealand due to a back injury. The middle-order batter is currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), with certain reports suggesting that he is unlikely to be available for the first Test starting in Nagpur on February 9.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Shreyas' likely absence along with Rishabh Pant's unavailability will leave the Indian batting slightly vulnerable, saying:

"What has happened because of Shreyas Iyer being unfit? If he is ruled out, then both he and Rishabh Pant won't be there. Suddenly there seems to be a slight concern in the batting, especially in Indian conditions."

The former Indian opener feels Rohit Sharma and Co. do not have a suitable replacement for Shreyas, elaborating:

"You start thinking that who should you play? If you see the Test squad, you feel there is no such batter sitting there, because you have not picked one. Sarfaraz Khan would have gotten a debut if he had been there, but Suryakumar Yadav is there."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Dinesh Karthik backs Suryakumar Yadav to play ahead of Shubman Gill for the first BGT Test in case Shreyas Iyer misses out. Dinesh Karthik backs Suryakumar Yadav to play ahead of Shubman Gill for the first BGT Test in case Shreyas Iyer misses out.

Chopra highlighted that he is not too certain about Suryakumar Yadav as a No. 5 batter in Tests. However, he added that he could be proved wrong as was done by Shubman Gill with his century in the final T20I against New Zealand.

"It would be better if Shreyas Iyer is there at No. 5" - Aakash Chopra

Shreyas Iyer is generally at home against the spinners even on turning tracks. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra reckons the hosts will be better served if Shreyas is available, explaining:

"When you see from the viewpoint of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, that you need to win these matches so that you can qualify for the finals and book a date again with Australia, it would be better if Shreyas Iyer is there at No. 5."

The renowned commentator added that the Mumbai batter has proved his credentials as a Test batter on spin-friendly surfaces, observing:

"Shreyas Iyer has proved himself as a Test cricketer in subcontinental conditions. He is very, very good. That's what India are going to miss if Shreyas is unavailable."

Shreyas has aggregated 624 runs at an excellent average of 56.72 in the seven Tests he has played. His 590 runs in six Tests on subcontinental surfaces have come at an even better average of 65.55.

