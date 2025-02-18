"Suffered enough for a long time" - Mohammad Rizwan urges Pakistan to enjoy Champions Trophy 2025 as nation hosts an ICC event after 29 years

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has called for the players to enjoy the Champions Trophy 2025 as the nation gears up to host its first ICC event since the 1996 World Cup. The 32-year-old reckons the sub-continent country has suffered enough and it's time to enjoy the carnival.

Due to security concerns, Pakistan hasn't been awarded an ICC tournament since 1996. Even after seven teams have agreed to play in the Asian country, the BCCI refused to send the Indian men's side, who will play all their games in Dubai.

At a presser on Wednesday ahead of the tournament opener against New Zealand, Rizwan expressed his pride in Pakistan capturing the 2009 T20 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy title. As quoted by Geo Sports, he stated:

"A global event has come to Pakistan after 29 years so I think the whole nation should enjoy this historic occasion. Pakistan has suffered enough and for a long time, but we have also won during this phase like the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2009 Twenty20 World Cup."

International cricket stopped in Pakistan after a handful of gunmen attacked the Sri Lankan team during their tour in 2009. It only resumed in 2019 but high-profile teams like England, West Indies, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand have played in Pakistan across formats.

"We are hopeful that Haris will play a crucial role in the tournament" - Mohammad Rizwan on Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf. (Image Credits: Getty)

With fast bowler Haris Rauf sustaining an injury during the preceding tri-series, Rizwan said the right-arm speedster has returned to full fitness and is confident about him bowling in full tilt. The keeper-batter said, as quoted by CricketPakistan:

"Haris Rauf is bowling in rhythm and is completely fit now. He himself is feeling much better and we are all optimistic about his contributions in the Champions Trophy. He has been working hard on his fitness and we can see the positive results. We are hopeful that Haris will play a crucial role in the tournament. He has proven himself as a valuable asset to the team, and we are excited to see him back at full fitness."

Pakistan will be keen to defeat New Zealand after losing twice to them in the ODI tri-series.

