"Suits him well" - Twitterati trolls Tim Paine for carrying water in a BBL match

Twitter exploded on Sunday as Australian Test captain Tim Paine was seen carrying water for the Hobart Hurricanes batsmen in a Big Bash League game.

Tim Paine has divided opinion in Australia and the cricketing fraternity worldwide over his team's 2-1 drubbing against India.

The wicket-keeper batsman's captaincy has come under immense scrutiny after India managed consecutive escapes in Sydney and Brisbane. The latter hurt the Aussies more as it was their first loss at the Gabba in over 32 years.

Tim Paine specifically drew criticism and trolls from mostly Indian and English fans for his sledge against Ravichandran Ashwin in Sydney, in which he challenged the off-spinner and his team to win at the Gabba.

Following the conclusion of the tour, Paine went straight to his BBL team. However, the 36-year-old hasn't got an opportunity to play for the Hurricanes in their two games since his return.

Certain users found it ironic that the Australian Test captain couldn't even make it to his BBL team's playing XI.

Twitterati trolls Tim Paine for carrying water in a BBL game

Besides his captaincy, Tim Paine also came under fire in the Test series for dropping crucial chances in the last two Test matches.

In Sydney, he dropped Rishabh Pant twice, and the southpaw went on the make 97. Paine also grassed a catch off Hanuma Vihari's blade late in the innings.

Then in Brisbane, the wicketkeeper couldn't hold on to a difficult chance by Pant early in his innings. The rest, as they say, is history.

Twitter users didn't hold back, with one trolling Paine by saying he probably dropped the water bottles too.

You are not a good captain or good player ,you are the captain of the good team ,

Your main job is given below ,yes water boy 😂😂#Australiacricektteam#timpaine#looser pic.twitter.com/Oii0ML1zWT — Ananda Maity (@AnandaM57138684) January 24, 2021

He should be the same in the the test arena as well. — mdyusuf_20 (@59_af11) January 24, 2021

You can say ex Australian test captain 😀 — Arshad Majeed (@ArshadM32878652) January 24, 2021

He embarrassed himself v India about the GABBA jibe - karma that — Rebecca Jane Wainwright (@aussibec1981) January 24, 2021

@JoshLFC19 I’m hearing he dropped the water too... — Tristan Paglianiti (@TristanPaglian1) January 24, 2021

Guess this role suits him well. After all, he had his mouth do much of his playing. — आशीष - गर्वित भारतीय 🇮🇳 (@trader_k) January 24, 2021

Imagine being the captain of the country but not a good enough play to get a game in the big bash — Luca Gambell (@Punta29) January 24, 2021

Some fans defend Tim Paine from harsh criticism

However, some netizens found Tim Paine's act as a mark of 'sportsmanship' and pointed out that his criticism has gone a bit overboard.

Please don't talk trash about @tdpaine36. Sometimes in order to break partnerships it is fair to do some verbal spat. He did it for his team but unluckily he was at wrong end of it. If @ashwinravi99 got out next ball after the spat, he will be appreciated. — Manujain (@007manu007) January 24, 2021

He didn't go for Hypocrisy like some others — Being_Vali (@Proud_DHFM2) January 24, 2021

Welcome to Mcg @tdpaine36

Test Skipper nd now helping his teammates...

Great Character 🏏#BBL10 pic.twitter.com/E5tvA2NuyM — Bibhu (@Bibhu237) January 24, 2021

Credit to him for being part of BBL eventhough as water guy. — Ranjan (@jan_ram37) January 24, 2021

Look at all the keyboard warriors arise!!! Blokes been flat out for weeks gets a rest and does right thing by team by running drinks. — Matt Bonadio (@drmattbona) January 24, 2021