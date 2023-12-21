Sunil Gavaskar believes David Warner's 164 "pretty much assures him" Test farewell against Pakistan amidst Mitchell Johnson Saga

Former Indian legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar believes veteran Australian opener David Warner has done enough to hang his Test boots on his own terms. The southpaw will hang his boots after the final Test of the ongoing series against Pakistan in Sydney.

Mitchell Johnson's explosive column for the West Australian had seen the former speedster question Warner's desire to have his farewell Test. Johnson also doubted whether Warner deserved to have the last say given his inconsistent form in Tests.

However, David Warner smashed 164 in the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. Gavaskar feels that has ended the debate about his spot in the team for the remainder of the series. In his column for The Hindu, here's what Sunil Gavaskar wrote:

"Warner has now answered that in fine style by hitting a brilliant century in the first Test match in Perth. Though he got out for a duck in the second innings, his 164 in the first innings pretty much assures him a spot in the eleven for the next two Test matches too.

"Johnson admitted that a text message from Warner in April had been the main driver for his article about Warner’s place in the side."

Sunil Gavaskar also tried to understand the rationale behind Johnson's scathing remarks on Warner, writing:

"His (Johnson) argument was that, apart from a double century last year, Warner hadn’t scored enough runs in the previous few years to be guaranteed a place on the team. Warner had announced his intention of quitting Test cricket after playing at his home ground, Sydney, early next year."

Australia won the first Test of the three-match series against Pakistan by 360 runs. The second Test will commence on Boxing Day (December 26) at the MCG.

Sunil Gavaskar on importance of 'cooling-off' period

Having played several years for India, Sunil Gavaskar claimed that it was natural for players to have a difference of opinion. He hasn't been a huge fan of players joining media or coaching soon after being retired as professional cricketers.

Explaining the importance of switching off from the game before getting back in any other capacity, Gavaskar wrote:

"Players who have earlier been teammates falling out with each other is nothing new in sports, and that’s why it’s important to have a cooling-off period before a retired player is given the responsibility of coaching the team or being a selector.

"Some perceived slights with his former teammate may cloud judgement and lead to some ill-judged decisions against his former teammate, who is still playing."

Australia thrashed Pakistan by 360 runs in the Perth Test and the visitors are up against it to take anything positive away from the series.

