Sunil Gavaskar picks combined India-England playing 11; includes only 3 from hosts

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar went heavily in favor of the visitors in his combined India-England playing XI for the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He picked the Indian duo of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as his two openers.

Ad

While the former finished with 532 runs at an average of 53.20, with two centuries, the latter amassed 411 runs at an average of 41.10 with two tons. Gavaskar completed his top three with Indian skipper Shubman Gill at No. 3.

The stylish right-hander finished as the series' leading run-scorer with 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including an incredible four centuries. England's leading scorer in the series, Joe Root, comes in at No. 4, with 537 runs at an average of 67.12, including three centuries.

Ad

Trending

Gavaskar went with Rishabh Pant at No. 5, thanks to his explosive batting that yielded 479 runs at an average of over 68 in four Tests. The former Indian captain picked three all-rounders, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar in his 11.

The England captain finished with 17 wickets despite missing the final Test and 304 runs with the bat, including a century and a five-wicket haul in the Manchester outing.

Meanwhile, Jadeja and Sundar have combined for a remarkable 800 runs with the bat and 14 wickets with the ball.

Ad

Sunil Gavaskar picks three pacers as his specialist bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar picked Josh Tongue as his third and final England player in his XI for the 19 wickets at an average of 29.05. The visitors' pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj completes Gavaskar's combined XI.

The former finished with 14 wickets at an average of 26, including two 5-wicket hauls, despite playing only three out of the five Tests. Meanwhile, Siraj will finish as the series' leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets in an incredible 181.2 overs of bowling.

Ad

As far as the series is concerned, England are leading 2-1 with the final day of the fifth and deciding Test to be played later today (August 4). Chasing 374, they are 339/6, requiring another 35 runs to complete the series victory.

Sunil Gavaskar's India-England playing XI for the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Joe Root, Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Josh Tongue, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news