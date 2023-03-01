"Super cute" - Fans erupt as Marizanne Kapp shares throwback picture with her men's DC teammate Anrich Nortje ahead of WPL 2023

South Africa women's all-rounder Marizanne Kapp shared a picture with Delhi Capitals’ (DC) teammate Anrich Nortje on Wednesday, March 1. While sharing the snapshot, the all-rounder shared their journey from Eastern Province to Proteas and then to DC.

In the picture, the duo can be seen full of smiles as they posed for the camera. She captioned the post:

“Where it started… @anrichnortje Eastern Province – Proteas – Delhi Capitals.”

Fans shared adorable reactions to the post, which will definitely fade away your mid-week blues.

For the uninitiated, Kapp was bought by DC for Rs 1.5 crore for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023), costlier than Australian captain Meg Lanning (Rs 1.1 crore).

The 33-year-old picked up nine wickets and scored 58 runs as South Africa finished runners-up in the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup.

So far, Kapp has scored 1178 runs and scalped 76 wickets at an economy rate of 5.54 runs per over in 94 WT20Is. She will play a key role in helping Capitals secure their maiden title in the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, Nortje was retained for Rs 6.5 crore ahead of IPL 2023. He played only six games last year due to a back stress fracture. The 29-year-old speedster calped nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.72. The pace spearhead is among the rare bowlers who can consistently clock 150+ kmph.

DC squad for WPL and IPL

Squad for WPL 2023:

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia. Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.

Squad for IPL 2023:

Players bought - Ishant Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Phil Salt (INR 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (INR 5.5 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 2.4 crore), Rilee Rossouw (INR 4.60 crore).

Players retained - Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.

