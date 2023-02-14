WPL 2023 Schedule PDF Download - Match dates, timings in IST & venues

The BCCI released the WPL 2023 schedule earlier today (February 14). The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will begin on March 4 with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium.

The DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium will play host to the entire tournament from March 4 to 26.

There are three other franchises in the competition, namely Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. The Bangalore-based franchise will open their campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 5 at the Brabourne Stadium, while UP Warriorz will take on the Gujarat Giants later in the evening on the same day.

WPL 2023 Schedule

Unlike the Indian Premier League, there won't be double-headers on every weekend of WPL 2023. You can download the PDF for the complete WPL 2023 schedule right here.

WPL 2023 Match Dates & Timings - League Stage

Women's Premier League matches will take place from March 4 to 26. The timings for the matches are 3:30 pm IST and 7:30 pm IST. On double-header days, the afternoon games will commence at 3:30 pm IST, while the evening games on all match days will start at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2023 Match Dates & Timings - 2 & 3rd placed team knockout match

There will be a different playoffs system in the Women's Premier League. Since there are only five teams in the competition, the top three will advance to the playoffs. The team that tops the standings will earn a direct entry into the final on March 26.

An Eliminator match will take place between the teams that finish second and third in the WPL 2023 standings. The winner of the Eliminator match on March 24 at DY Patil Stadium will advance to the summit clash. The start time for both the Eliminator and the Final is 7:30 pm IST.

