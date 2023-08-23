"Super grateful to the people who stood by my side" - Shreyas Iyer thanks NCA staff ahead of India comeback

Shreyas Iyer has thanked National Cricket Academy (NCA)'s physiotherapist Nitin Patel and strength and conditioning coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam for supporting him in his recovery and rehabilitation after a major back injury.

Shreyas suffered a back injury in March and underwent surgery the following month, missing IPL 2023 and India's bilateral series. He did his rehab and played a few practice matches at the NCA before getting a comeback call-up on Monday when India announced a 17-member squad for the 2023 Asia Cup.

"Been a long journey but I'm super grateful to the people who stood by my side to help me to get where I am today," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you Nitin bhai, Rajini sir and everyone at The NCA, who've been tirelessly helping me. Much love and much appreciated 🙏"

Patel has worked with the Indian men's team while Sivagnanam was part of the Delhi Capitals and helped Iyer with a shoulder injury before IPL 2021.

"Shreyas Iyer has been declared completely fit" - Ajit Agarkar

While giving an update on Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who also did his rehab at the NCA since picking up a thigh strain during IPL 2023, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said the former is "completely fit" while Rahul still has a "niggle".

"Both are coming off long-term serious injuries," Agarkar said in a press conference. "Shreyas has been declared completely fit. Rahul, not his original injury but there's a niggle, which is why Sanju (Samson) is travelling. We'll get a report from the physio at some stage but we all expect him to be fit. If not at the start, by the second or third game, but he's on track. Shreyas has been passed fit, which is good news for us."

It is good news because Shreyas has an excellent record at No. 4, having scored just over 800 runs including two hundreds.

The Asia Cup will begin on August 30 and India will start their campaign against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.