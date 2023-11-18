"Superstar, Inspiration, and the most lovely neighbor"- Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently replied to a fan query about Virat Kohli during a question-answer session on Instagram. Kohli is currently in Ahmedabad with the Indian cricket team getting ready for the 2023 World Cup final against Australia on Sunday (November 19).

Virat Kohli has been in scintillating form with the bat in the tournament, scoring 711 runs across 10 games. He is the leading run-getter in the marquee event's 2023 edition.

Katrina Kaif recently had a release at the box office, Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. She conducted an ask me a question session with her fans on Instagram. One of the fans asked her to say something about Kohli, to which she replied:

"Superstar, Inspiration... and the most lovely neighbor."

Katrina Kaif's recent Instagram story.

"Virat Kohli is writing his own script"- Ravi Shastri on Team India batter's consistent performances in 2023 World Cup

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri hailed Virat Kohli for performing consistently with the bat in the 2023 World Cup. After a match-winning century in the semi-final, Shastri expects Kohli to continue his form in the final on Sunday.

In an interaction with the Times of India, Ravi Shastri said:

"Virat Kohli is writing his own script, the kind of form he is in. Do not be surprised if another hundred is around the corner. He did it in the semifinals and he might as well do it in the final. There is nothing bigger than that."

Shastri also shed light on the importance of dominating the first 10 overs with the bat for both teams in the final, saying:

"I think that the first 10 overs are very crucial. India have got some great starts, especially with the way Rohit has exploded at the top. That makes a difference. Similarly with Australia, if they take off, that will give them a lot of confidence. David Warner, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh are dangerous players."

