"Sure they will find a way to succeed" - Sourav Ganguly confident of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid handling the pressure in 2023 ODI World Cup 

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly dismissed the notion of skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid being under pressure to deliver in the upcoming 50-over World Cup. Ganguly felt that the pressure will be nothing the duo hasn't faced several times in their playing careers.

While Dravid was part of the three ODI World Cups in 1999, 2003, and 2007, Rohit Sharma played in the 2015 and 2019 50-over World Cups. The former Indian skipper was also the head coach of the victorious Under 19 Indian team in the 2018 World Cup.

Speaking to Revsportz a day before his 51st birthday, Ganguly remarked:

"Pressure will always be there. When they played before also, there was pressure. Rohit Sharma has five centuries in the last ODI World Cup. I am sure there must have been pressure on him then also. Pressure is not a problem. I am sure they will find a way to succeed."

"During Rahul Dravid’s playing days, there was pressure to perform, and now that he is the head coach, there is pressure on him to deliver. That will not go away, and I don’t think pressure is an issue," added Ganguly.

Rohit Sharma was the leading run-scorer in the 2019 ODI World Cup, with 648 runs in nine games at an average of 81, including a record five centuries. Meanwhile, Dravid also led the run-scoring charts at the 1999 World Cup in England, with 461 runs in eight matches at an average of 65.85.

The Prince of Kolkata felt India's execution in the critical moments had led to their undoing in knockout games of ICC events.

"We don’t perform well sometimes, in crucial phases. I don’t feel it is mental pressure, but all about execution. They are mentally strong people. Hopefully, they will cross the line soon," added Ganguly.

Since their triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy, the Asian giants have returned home empty-handed in their previous nine ICC events, often faltering in the knockout stages. The Dravid-Rohit combo has led India in two ICC events thus far, the T20 World Cup last year and the recent World Test Championship (WTC) final.

"Hopefully, we will do it this time" - Sourav Ganguly on India's chances at the 2023 World Cup

Rohit Sharma's men will look to capture their first ICC trophy in 12 years.

Sourav Ganguly believes Team India has the quality of players to capture their third ODI World Cup during the showpiece event in October-November.

The former skipper also felt the team should be applauded for achieving WTC final qualification despite falling short in the summit clash against Australia. Despite playing in a second consecutive WTC final, India were beaten handily by Australia last month at Southampton.

"Yes, yes, always hopeful. At least we qualified to the finals of the WTC, which is also an achievement. And yes, we have a chance. We have got good players, plenty of them. Hopefully, we will do it this time," said Ganguly.

Under the astute captaincy of Ganguly, India were joint-winners of the 2002 Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka and finalists of the 2003 ICC ODI World Cup in South Africa. The Men in Blue last won the ODI World Cup at home in 2011 under the helm of MS Dhoni.

The Mega event gets underway on October 5, with ten teams playing in the round-robin stage and the top four qualifying for the knockout stages.

