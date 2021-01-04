Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar's first words after scoring his 100th international century

Suresh Raina recently revealed the conversation he had with Sachin Tendulkar after the Little Master scored his 100th century against Bangladesh in 2012. Raina admitted that he understood the 'mental weight Tendulkar was carrying' only after he reached his century.

Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th century on May 16th in 2012 in the Asia Cup against Bangladesh. Suresh Raina was the first man to congratulate Sachin Tendulkar after he reached the historic milestone as he was at the non-striker’s end as Sachin Tendulkar took a single to reach his ton.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Suresh Raina opened up about what Sachin Tendulkar told him right after he made that century against Bangladesh.

“After he took a single off Shakib [Al Hasan] to reach the milestone, I congratulated him saying, ‘Well done, paaji, it was due for so many months.’ He said, ‘My hair has turned grey waiting for this moment.’ That’s when I realised how much mental weight he was carrying all that while,”

Sachin Tendulkar played a brilliant knock of 114 on the day as he brought up his 49th ODI ton, which was also his 100th century in international cricket. Tendulkar’s 100th century was a long time coming.

The pressure of getting the elusive ton had a great impact on Sachin Tendulkar and the legendary batsman struggled for form between his 99th and 100th century. After not scoring a century for more than a year, Tendulkar finally registered the century in the Asia Cup.

The batsman was involved in an 86-run partnership with Suresh Raina and reached the milestone with a single off Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Sachin Tendulkar’s famous record still stands, with Ricky Ponting the next batsman in line with 71 centuries to his name.

Suresh Raina retired in 2020.

Suresh Raina, who recently retired from international cricket in August, also spoke about his own career. The left-hander played 226 ODIs for India, scoring 5615 runs at an average of 35.31. Raina also played 78 T20Is for the country and was the first player to score a century for India in all three formats of the game.

The cricketer, who was an outstanding fielder and a handy bowler as well, was part of some of India’s greatest squads. Looking back on his career, Suresh Raina admitted that being at the non-striker’s end as Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th century was one of the many memorable moments he shared with the Little Master.

“I had many memorable moments with paaji once I started playing for India. The biggest one obviously is winning the 2011 World Cup, but apart from that, winning the CB series in Australia [in 2008], the ODI and Test series in New Zealand [in 2008-09] and becoming the No. 1 Test team. I was at the other end when paaji scored his 100th international hundred," said Raina.