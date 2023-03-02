“Surprised that Axar Patel was sent to bat at No. 9” - Wasim Jaffer baffled with India’s tactics in Indore Test 

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has expressed surprise at the Indian management’s decision to send Axar Patel into bat at No. 9 in the second innings of the Indore Test on Thursday, March 2. Pointing out that the all-rounder has been India’s best batter in the series so far, Jaffer stated that the move to hold him back made little cricketing sense.

Axar, who is the second-leading run-getter in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with 185 runs from four innings, was stranded on 15* as India were all-out for 163 in their second innings. The left-hander batted at No. 8 in the first innings and returned undefeated on 12 as the hosts were bundled out for 109 in 33.2 overs.

India’s second-innings batting failure means Australia only need 76 runs on Day 3 to win the Indore Test. While discussing the hosts’ forgettable batting effort, Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo:

“I am surprised that Axar Patel was sent to bat at No. 9. He ran out of partners. He is one of the guys who has scored runs throughout the series and he is batting at No. 9. In the first innings also, he ran out of partners. Even in the second innings, he was batting at No. 9.

“I am surprised at what the think tank was thinking. He has looked the most comfortable, batting on all the surfaces that we have seen so far in the series.”

BCCI @BCCI



6 wickets fell for 11 runs in the morning session as Australia are all out for 197, with a lead of 88 runs.



Scorecard - #INDvAUS @mastercardindia Innings Break!6 wickets fell for 11 runs in the morning session as Australia are all out for 197, with a lead of 88 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-3… Innings Break!6 wickets fell for 11 runs in the morning session as Australia are all out for 197, with a lead of 88 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-3… #INDvAUS @mastercardindia https://t.co/gMSWusE6Vn

While Axar hasn’t had much to do with the ball, he played a key role in India’s wins in Nagpur and Delhi, compiling resolute half-centuries in both Tests.

“They didn’t let anybody have a big partnership” - Jaffer hails Australia’s fielding effort

After India bowled out Australia for 197 early on Day 2, their hopes of winning the Test were revived. However, the batting once again flopped as Nathan Lyon claimed 8/64. According to Jaffer, apart from the off-spinner’s brilliance, Australia’s superb fielding also made a big difference. He elaborated:

“Indian batting didn’t have decent partnerships, like the Australians had in the first innings. The batters needed to stick around a little bit more. But you’ve got to give a lot of credit to the Australian fielders as well.

“The Khawaja catch (to dismiss Shreyas Iyer) - the partnership was building there. Iyer was playing well. He was taking on the spinners. Then Steve Smith taking that (Cheteshwar) Pujara catch. They didn’t let anybody have a big partnership.”

BCCI @BCCI of the third



top-scores for with a magnificent 59 (142) 🏻 🏻



We will be back with Day three action tomorrow as Australia need 76 runs in the final innings.



Scorecard - @mastercardindia Stumps on Dayof the third #INDvAUS Test. @cheteshwar1 top-scores for #TeamIndia with a magnificent 59 (142)We will be back with Day three action tomorrow as Australia need 76 runs in the final innings.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-3… Stumps on Day 2⃣ of the third #INDvAUS Test.@cheteshwar1 top-scores for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 with a magnificent 59 (142) 👏🏻👏🏻We will be back with Day three action tomorrow as Australia need 76 runs in the final innings. Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-3… @mastercardindia https://t.co/m0xdph0GeA

Shreyas (26) flicked Mitchell Starc, only for Khawaja to take a low catch, diving to his left. Smith caught Pujara (59) at leg slip off Lyon, diving to his right.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test.

