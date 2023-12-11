"Surprised and disappointed" - Mohammad Hafeez on conditions for practice match ahead of 1st Test against Australia

Pakistan men's team's chief selector Mohammad Hafeez has expressed his disappointment at the conditions offered for the practice match in Canberra ahead of the Test series against Australia. The former all-rounder stated that the pitch was unlike anything they are likely to encounter in the upcoming three-match rubber, which starts on December 14.

Pakistan's newly-appointed Test captain Shan Masood struck a double-hundred against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra as the tourists posted 391. However, their bowling unit struggled to make inroads on a slow surface as the Prime Minister's XI piled on 367-4, with the match resulting in a draw.

Hafeez said to an Australian media outlet that he remains unfazed by the challenge Australia pose but wasn't happy with the conditions in Canberra.

"To be honest we tick most of the boxes as a team but obviously really surprised and disappointed with the pitch we received for practice match in Canberra," he said.

"It was the slowest pitch on which we can ever play as a visiting team in Australia. But as a team we are very happy with the preparations we had, most of the boxes are ticked and we are absolutely ready for the exciting challenge coming ahead for us," Hafeez added.

Pakistan have not won a Test in Australia since 1995. The Men in Green were swept 2-0 by Australia in 2019-20, headlined by a triple-hundred from David Warner in Adelaide.

"It may be their tactics" - Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan national cricket team. (Credits: ICC Twitter)

Hafeez feels not giving the perfect conditions to the visiting team is part of Australia's mind games.

"Everyone knew it. There is no point in repeating it over and over again. The disappointment was really high as we were not expecting these kind of arrangements but it may be their tactics but we are ready for that," he added.

Pakistan also have an injury concern in the form of leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed ahead of the first Test, with Sajid Khan called up as a replacement.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket