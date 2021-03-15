Not surprised by Ishan Kishan's knock, IPL exposure has helped Indian youngsters: Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan said he was not surprised by Ishan Kishan's fearless batting approach on his T20I debut, having watched the 22-year-old play similar innings for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians over the years.

Defending 165 runs on a sluggish pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Morgan's men were thwarted by a counter-attacking innings played by Ishan (56 runs off 32 balls).

Having been picked in the team as an opener in place of the experienced Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan took on the English bowlers in the company of skipper Virat Kohli (73* off 49 balls) to lead India to a 7-wicket series-leveling victory in the 2nd T20I.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Morgan said that his team was well aware of the dangers that Ishan Kishan poses, having watched him go about his business in the IPL.

"Not surprised to see Ishan Kishan's aggressive approach at the top of the order. I've played against him (in the IPL), that's the way he plays. We were very aware of the threat that he poses."

IPL exposure has helped prepare youngsters like Ishan Kishan for international cricket: Eoin Morgan

Hailing from Jharkhand, Ishan made his IPL debut for Gujarat Lions back in 2016, when he was barely 17-years-old. After an impressive showing in the 2017 season, he was bought by the Mumbai Indians for INR 6.2 crores in the 2018 IPL auction.

The left-handed wicketkeeper batsman has grown from strength to strength ever since. Ishan was selected for the England series on the back of his brilliant form in IPL 2020, in which he smashed 516 runs in just 14 games for the eventual champions with a strike-rate of 145.76.

Ishan Kishan 🔥♥️ smacking it around like he’s been playing international cricket for years. And the encouragement and smiles from Kohli to him is just feels! 😍🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 14, 2021

Advertisement

Crediting the IPL for the exposure it provides to young Indian cricketers like Ishan, Morgan said that rubbing shoulders with international cricketers has meant that the gap between domestic and international cricket has been greatly reduced.

"I think he (Ishan) has really played well on debut. It's not surprising given the amount of IPL exposure he's had and the success he's had in the tournament. That has clearly bridged the gap between domestic and international cricket. And he's not the first player to come in and do it in an Indian shirt," finished Eoin Morgan.

A lot of hard work, belief and backing behind the scenes culminating into this moment. Thank you everyone for your support. There is no bigger joy than playing for India. 🇮🇳😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/OstCuyuO3e — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) March 14, 2021