Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan revealed that batting in the nets on matchday proved to be helpful during his record knock in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 10. He became the fourth Indian to record a double century and ended with 210 runs to his name off just 131 deliveries.

Ishan Kishan was drafted into the playing XI after Rohit Sharma suffered an injury to his thumb during the second ODI. The injury forced the Indian skipper to return to India to consult with experts ahead of the Test series.

With a slot available at the top of the order, the left-handed batter made full use of the opportunity to arguably be in contention to feature in Team India's playing XI more often in the build-up to the ODI World Cup at home next year.

Noting how he batted in the nets right before the match, just like Suryakumar Yadav does, Ishan Kishan told Shubman Gill in an interaction after the ODI series against Bangladesh:

"The wickets were not good in the nets at the previous venue so I thought of batting today in the nets here this morning. The other players had also batted a lot in the nets and batting here was helpful. Surya bhai did the same thing in the World Cup and he did really well there. I did it and I got 200 as well."

Suryakumar Yadav has stated in the past that his pre-match net session and the jog towards the middle during the match constitute his warm-up.

"I told Virat bhai that please keep telling me to take singles when close to 200" - Ishan Kishan

The wicketkeeper-batter broke a slew of records in his astounding innings in the final ODI against Bangladesh. He became the youngest player to score a double ton in the format and even went on to become the fastest to achieve the feat in terms of balls taken.

His record innings allowed Team India to avoid a potential whitewash in the three-match series. The Men in Blue romped away to a comfortable 227-run win to conclude the series, which went to Bangladesh by a 2-1 margin.

Ishan Kishan @ishankishan51 I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything 🇮🇳 https://t.co/xlNzuWxA4w

Kishan is known for his aggressive temperament, having shown glimpses of it in his brief international career so far. The 2016 U-19 World Cup captain famously began his career in national colors with a six and was tempted to do the same to reach the landmarks in the final ODI.

Claiming that he asked Virat Kohli at the other end to remind him to only go for singles. Kishan said:

"I told Virat bhai that please keep telling me to take singles when close to 200. Otherwise, I will just try to go for a hit and throw it away. I was again tempted to go for the big shot.

"So, he said that he will keep telling me to for singles only. So, if you see, he was gesturing one finger from the non-striker's end, indicating to go for a single."

The ploy worked as Kishan reached the elusive milestone without any major hiccups. There was a moment of confusion where Kohli prematurely celebrated thinking Kishan got to the milestone, but in hindsight, it did not make much of a difference with the player being in near-invincible touch out in the middle.

Revealing how he sped through after reaching the three-figure mark and the role that the pitch played in his approach, Kishan said:

"I did not go beforehand thinking that I will score the fastest double ton, I saw myself directly in the nineties and then started calming myself down. After the 90s, I saw myself directly at 146, then directly in the 190s.

"I was not thinking too much, just the fact that with the wicket being so good, why should I restrict myself? And since the situation was so good, just keep on hitting."

Team India will next face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series beginning on Wednesday, December 14.

Has Ishan Kishan made a strong enough case to be considered for the ODI squad on a much more regular basis? Let us know what you think.

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

Poll : 0 votes