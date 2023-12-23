Suryakumar Yadav applauds 'skipper' Rovman Powell after West Indies beat England 3-2 in T20I series

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav praised West Indies T20I captain Rovman Powell after the latter led his team to a series win against England.

The 5-match T20I series was all square at two apiece going into the fifth game in Trinidad. But the hosts held their nerves to get over the line against the T20 world champions in the decider.

Explosive batter Nicholas Pooran, a former West Indies skipper, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his teammates and expressed his happiness on beating England. Here's what he had as a caption for his photo with Rovman Powell and teammate Akeal Hosein:

"Nice way to end the year, congratulations @windiescricket. Feels nice to beat the champs. Merry Christmas everyone ❤️💙#threemusketeers#tomnjerry"

Suryakumar Yadav left a comment below the post, praising Powell's captaincy. He commented:

"👏👏👏 skipper rovvvvvvvv"

Rovman Powell bagged a big payday in the IPL 2024 Auction

Rovman Powell was the first player to be sold in the recently concluded IPL 2024 auction as he was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a whopping ₹7.4 crore.

The Royals fended off competition from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the bidding and bolstered their strong middle order that already had the explosive Shimron Hetmyer.

After a promising IPL 2022 season, Powell had a 2023 edition to forget as he played just three matches and scored seven runs for Delhi Capitals. However, the T20I series win against England and his contribution as a captain and batter will give him a boost of morale.

Suryakumar was also part of a T20I series win recently, against Australia, as captain. He led the Men in Blue to a 4-1 win over the Aussies.

The explosive batter also led India against the Proteas in a recent T20I series, which ended 1-1. The No.1 ranked T20I batter had twisted his ankle in the third T20I against South Africa and is reportedly set to miss the entire T20I series against Afghanistan.

