Suryakumar Yadav celebrates birthday with teammates after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav celebrated his birthday with teammates by cutting a cake after the Men in Blue’s win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. The match was played on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.Marking his 35th birthday, Suryakumar cut the cake while his teammates sang “Happy Birthday.”Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking of the game, Pakistan endured a disappointing outing after opting to bat first, managing 127/9 in their 20 overs. For the Men in Blue, Kuldeep Yadav starred with figures of 3/18 from four overs, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two wickets each.In response, Abhishek Sharma played a brisk cameo, smashing 31 off just 13 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma then steadied the chase, putting on 56 runs off 52 balls for the third wicket. Tilak contributed a run-a-ball 31 with two fours and a six.Captain Suryakumar Yadav sealed the win for the Men in Blue in style, finishing the chase with a six. He stayed unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls, striking five fours and a six, while Shivam Dube remained not out on 10 from seven deliveries as India wrapped up a seven-wicket victory with 25 balls to spare.“Great feeling and a perfect return gift” - Suryakumar Yadav reacts to India’s thumping win over PakistanAfter India secured a commanding win over arch-rivals Pakistan, skipper Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the victory to the entire country and the armed forces. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he said [via Cricbuzz]:“Great feeling and a perfect return gift to India. Human tendency that it keeps running in your mind when you think about it (his earlier line about the win being a return gift). You definitely want to win it and when you win it, you have it ready. One box that I always wanted to tick - stay there and bat till the end. For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the oppositions. That's what happened a few months back. The team that won the CT set the tone (with their spin-heavy attacks). I'm always a fan of spinners because they control the game in the middle.”“Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” he added.India currently leads Group A with four points from two matches.