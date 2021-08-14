“Suryakumar Yadav could come in for Pujara, all depends on Kohli and coach” - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels India could replace Cheteshwar Pujara with Suryakumar Yadav in the upcoming Tests against England, if the former’s poor run continues.

Butt, however, warned that it wouldn’t be an easy task for any newcomer coming in Pujara’s place considering England’s bowling attack and the challenging conditions.

Before his failure in the first innings at Lord’s, Pujara registered scores of 8 and 15 in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and 4 and 12 not out in the first Test against England in Nottingham. The 33-year-old has struggled with his foot movement, constantly edging balls behind the wicket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said that while Pujara’s form is a concern, replacing him might not solve India’s woes. He explained:

“Pujara is struggling. The conditions are also tough. If India want, they can give Suryakumar Yadav a chance. It all depends on what Virat Kohli thinks, what the coach thinks. As of now, three innings have been played. I feel it is too early to bring in a youngster in such testing conditions. It will be a really tough task for him. Pujara, on the other hand, is dependable and he has performed before in these conditions. He has failed so far but let’s give him one more Test.”

“For anyone youngster coming one-down, facing James Anderson and the other bowlers… England have a very good attack and the conditions are quite difficult. Look at the England players. Playing at home, the top three are hardly able to do anything substantial,” Butt pointed out.

Pujara in 2018, his bat coming down towards mid off and in 2021 it’s coming down towards mid on. His right shoulder and hips have opened up more, recently, which is prompting that bat angle during downswing. pic.twitter.com/LHaVXl3sNA — Cricket With Ash (@CricketWithAsh) August 12, 2021

Both Pujara and Rahane are India’s top-class players: Salman Butt

Apart from Pujara, India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has also been struggling for runs. He made 49 in the first innings of the WTC final but hasn’t done much of note since. Rahane perished for 1 in the first innings at Lord’s, hanging his bat outside the off stump to Anderson. Elaborating on the middle-order struggles of India’s senior batters, Butt said:

“Both Pujara and Rahane are India’s top-class players. Sadly, they are not in form. But if you replace someone in the middle of the series, this is only the second Test, the pressure increases on the dropped player as well as on the one who is coming in. It will not be easy for another batter to come in and perform in English conditions. They (Pujara and Rahane) have played three innings so far and, according to me, it is too early to replace them.”

The backbone of Indian Test team is struggling, bigger worries are Pujara and Rahane in this, Virat just one innings to get back into the rhythm. pic.twitter.com/ZkNLaVby5h — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 13, 2021

Resuming Day 2 at Lord’s on 276 for 3, India folded up for 364 as Anderson claimed his 31st five-for. In reply, England went to stumps at 119 for 3.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava