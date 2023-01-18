Suryakumar Yadav on coping with humungous expectations: “It’s a little difficult sometimes, but I just try and remain the same”

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has admitted that coping with massive expectations in the wake of his stupendous success in T20Is over the last year has gotten difficult at times. He, however, asserted that he tries to remain the same and enjoy himself.

Suryakumar has enjoyed an exceptional run in T20I cricket over the last 12 months. He was the leading run-getter in the format in 2022, smashing 1164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56 and a sensational strike rate of 187.43. The 32-year-old notched up two hundreds and nine fifties in what was an unforgettable year for him.

The right-handed batter also began 2023 with a bang, clobbering an unbeaten 112 off 51 balls in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot earlier this month. With every impressive knock, Suryakumar is raising the expectations of fans and critics. Asked how he’s handling the pressure that comes along with it, the Mumbai batter told bcci.tv:

“It is fun. It feels really great. Whenever you go to a different city, you are getting that recognition. At the same time, you can forget what you have been doing before achieving all this and how you have reached till here. It’s a little difficult sometimes, but I just try and remain the same.”

BCCI @BCCI



A look at our Playing XI for the game.



Live - #INDvNZ Captain @ImRo45 wins the toss and elects to bat first in the 1st ODI at Hyderabad.A look at our Playing XI for the game.Live - bcci.tv/events/98/new-… Captain @ImRo45 wins the toss and elects to bat first in the 1st ODI at Hyderabad.A look at our Playing XI for the game.Live - bcci.tv/events/98/new-… #INDvNZ https://t.co/H8ruY6Efr6

Having made his international debut in March 2021, Suryakumar has so far featured in 45 T20Is, scoring 1578 runs at an average of 46.41 and a strike rate of 180.34.

“I try and play situations” - Suryakumar Yadav

Giving insights on how he plans his innings, Suryakumar explained that he tries to assess the game situation and play accordingly. Elaborating on his thought process while out in the middle with the willow, the batter explained:

“I think I try and play situations, whatever situation I bat in. If I am batting at 4, 5 or 6, I look at the situation - what the team demands at the moment. Whatever the team demands, I just go through the motions.”

While the versatile batter has tasted terrific success in T20Is, the same hasn’t been the case in ODIs. He averages under 30 after 17 matches in the format for India. Admitting that he is looking forward to the ODIs against New Zealand, Suryakumar commented:

“I have always loved playing this format as well and I am really looking forward to do well in this tournament. At the same time, nothing changes. The intent and the energy remains the same.”

The T20I star has been included in Team India’s playing XI for the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes