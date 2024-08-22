"मुंबईचा राजा" - Suryakumar Yadav drops a comment on Rohit Sharma's new Instagram post

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav expressed his admiration for Rohit Sharma by commenting on his predecessor's latest Instagram post on Thursday, August 22. It was a video of the Indian ODI and Test captain preparing for the 26th edition of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards, held in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 21.

At the event, Rohit Sharma was honored as the International Cricketer of the Year. The Mumbai player led India to their second T20 World Cup title in June this year. The Men in Blue secured a seven-run victory over South Africa in the final held in Barbados.

Rohit was outstanding throughout the tournament, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer. He amassed 257 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 156.70, with his highest score being 92 against Australia.

Trending

On Thursday, the legendary opener posted a behind-the-scenes reel of getting ready for the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards. Suryakumar Yadav was quick to react to the post, commenting:

“मुंबईचा राजा (Mumbai's king).”

Suryakumar Yadav comments on Rohit Sharma's new Instagram post (Image via Instagram-@rohitsharma45)

Rohit will next be seen in action in the two-Test series against Bangladesh, which begins on September 19 in Chennai.

"I'm not going to stop" - Rohit Sharma expresses his ambition to win more titles

At the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards, Rohit Sharma spoke about his desire to achieve further success and secure more trophies following their 2024 T20 World Cup victory. While the 37-year-old has won five IPL trophies, his first ICC trophy as captain came in June when he led India to an ICC triumph after an 11-year wait.

During the event, he remarked:

"There is a reason I won five IPL trophies. I'm not going to stop, because once you get the taste of winning games, winning Cups, you don't want to stop and we'll keep pushing as a team. We'll keep striving for better things in the future."

"We've got a couple of solid tours coming up, very challenging ones as well. For us, it never stops. Once you achieve something you always look forward to achieving more. That is what I will be doing. I'm pretty sure my teammates will be thinking on the same line. What I've seen in the last two years in Indian cricket, there's some real excitement, some real good cricket is being played,” Rohit continued.

As confirmed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Rohit Sharma will lead India in both the ICC Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship final next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️