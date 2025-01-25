Suryakumar Yadav falls cheaply again, chops one onto his stumps for 12 during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I [Watch]

Team India skipper and batter Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 12 in the ongoing T20I against England today, January 25. India are batting second at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Chasing 166 for a 2-0 series lead, India were jolted early when they lost Abhishek Sharma (12 off 6) and Sanju Samson (5 off 7). Suryakumar Yadav walked in at number four, with Tilak Varma moving up the order. The batter had a good start to his knock, scoring a boundary off the first ball he faced.

However, on the fourth ball of the fifth over, Suryakumar looked to block the ball but things didn't go to plan for him. The Indian skipper got on top of the ball and played the stroke but the ball bounced just behind him and went onto the stumps, ending his stay in the middle.

Take a look at the Indian skipper's dismissal:

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 12 runs off seven deliveries. He scored three boundaries during his short stay in the middle.

Brydon Carse strikes again, this time dismissing Dhruv Jurel in the IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

Dhruv Jurel, coming in for Rinku Singh in this game, walked out to bat following the fall of Suryakumar Yadav's wicket. Jurel looked to build his innings slowly, playing singles on the four deliveries he faced. But as soon as he looked to up the ante in the eighth over, Jurel played one straight to Rehan Ahmed at short midwicket and gave Carse his second wicket of the game after falling for just four runs.

Take a look at the dismissal below:

At the time of writing, a drinks break has been taken, with India being on 78/5 in the 10th over. Hardik Pandya was the latest batter to be dismissed, with the hosts needing 88 runs off 65 balls to take a 2-0 series lead.

