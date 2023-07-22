Suryakumar Yadav likely to lead Team India in T20I series against Ireland - Reports 

No.1-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav may be asked to lead Team India during the upcoming T20I series against Ireland, with the management considering resting all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to play eight white-ball contests (three ODIs and five T20Is) in the Caribbean from July 27 to August 13. The three-match away series against Ireland, meanwhile, is slated to begin on August 18.

According to a report by the Times of India, Suryakumar Yadav might lead India against Ireland in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who is expected to be rested as part of workload management, keeping the bigger 50-over assignments on the horizon in mind.

Suryakumar has served as Hardik's deputy during the team's white-ball home season in early 2023. He even led the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the absence of Rohit Sharma for the home clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Following the culmination of the Ireland series on August 23, the Men in Blue will travel to Sri Lanka for the 2023 Asia Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin their campaign with a group-stage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.

Rishabh Pant aims to attain full fitness in time for India's home series against England in 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently released an update regarding the recovery of injured players like Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, and Rishabh Pant.

Pant has been out of commission since his ill-fated car accident. He has made serious strides in his recovery and is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. In the update, the medical team mentioned that Pant has started to bat in the nets.

"He has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running," the update read.

According to a source, the five-match home series against England is being viewed as a realistic avenue for Pant to make his return to international cricket.

"Perhaps, a realistic target for Pant would be the five-Test home series against England in January-February next year," the source said.

Jasprit Bumrah is rumored to make his long-awaited return during the T20I series in Ireland while KL Rahul is being lined up to make his comeback in the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup.

How will the team fare under Suryakumar Yadav in Ireland? Let us know what you think.