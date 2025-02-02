Suryakumar Yadav perishes for 2 while playing his trademark flick shot during IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 [Watch] 

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav continued his poor run of form as he was dismissed for another low score in the fifth and final T20I against England on Sunday, February 2. The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Yadav’s dismissal came on the second ball of the 11th over of India’s innings. Brydon Carse bowled a full delivery, and Suryakumar attempted his trademark flick shot. However, he ended up getting a leading edge that soared high into the air. England’s wicketkeeper Phil Salt made no mistake in taking the catch, sending India’s captain back to the pavilion early.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for just two runs off three balls, leaving the hosts at 145/3 after 10.2 overs. Overall, the 34-year-old had a challenging series, managing only 28 runs across five innings.

Local boy Suryakumar Yadav fails, while Abhishek Sharma hits the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in T20Is

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl. India’s opener, Sanju Samson, made a strong start, blasting 16 runs off the first over against Jofra Archer. However, he was dismissed for 16 off seven balls in the second over by Mark Wood.

From there, it was all about Abhishek Sharma, who went on a tear, bringing up his fifty off just 17 balls—the second-fastest by an Indian in T20Is, behind only Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball record.

The onslaught continued as Sharma smashed England's bowlers all over the park, adding 115 runs off just 43 balls for the second wicket with Tilak Varma (24 off 15). Abhishek then reached his hundred off 37 balls, the second-fastest by an Indian, after Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball feat.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for just two, and last game’s half-centurion, Shivam Dube, played a quick cameo, scoring 30 off 13 balls.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 185/4 after 14 overs, with Abhishek (107) and Hardik Pandya (2) at the crease.

