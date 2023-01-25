“Suryakumar Yadav is playing in T20 mode in his mind” - Wasim Jaffer on batter’s ODI failures

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer reckons that Suryakumar Yadav is struggling to convert his T20I form into ODI success because of a mindset issue. According to Jaffer, the aggressive batter needs to stop taking the number of risks he takes in the one-day format.

SKY has been exceptional in T20I cricket, scoring 1578 runs in 45 matches at an average of 46.41 and a strike rate of 180.34. However, he averages only 28.86 after 20 ODIs. On Tuesday, he was dismissed for 14 off 9. Suryakumar slammed two sixes, but failed to convert the start.

Admitting that the Mumbai batter’s failures in ODIs are somewhat perplexing, Jaffer explained during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo:

“It is very baffling. I can understand why it has happened. Suryakumar Yadav is just playing in that T20 mode in his mind. As the game gets shorter, you need to take lot more risks. He’s used to that and his batting generally is like that. In the 50-over format, you don’t need to take that many risks.”

Jaffer, however, expressed confidence that Suryakumar would reflect on his failures and taste success in one-dayers as well going forward. He asserted:

“I think he’ll probably get back and reflect on what he did wrong and I am sure he has it in him to excel in this format also. The time off (from ODIs) will help him to become better in this format also.”

Suryakumar has registered a highest score of 34* in his last 12 one-day innings.

“He’s picking up big wickets at big moments” - Jaffer impressed with Umran Malik

Team India have begun 2023 on a positive note as far as ODIs are concerned. Before hammering New Zealand 3-0, they inflicted a whitewash on Sri Lanka by the same margin.

Asked for his takeaway from the six wins, Jaffer asserted that both the bowling and batting departments have delivered. He elaborated:

“Fast bowling has stood out - Mohammed Siraj and (Mohammed) Shami. Umran Malik has really come good. Since the IPL to now, he’s become lot more consistent. He’s picking up big wickets at big moments.

“(In the batting) Shubman Gill was standout. Nothing can stop him at the moment in ODIs and Tests. He’s one of those guys who can play all three formats.”

Gill was named Player of the Series against New Zealand for scoring 360 runs in three matches at an average of 180 and a strike rate of 128.57.

