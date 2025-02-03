Suryakumar Yadav plays a prank, goes with best fielding medal towards Varun Chakravarthy before giving it to young Indian player [Watch]

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav had a forgettable T20I series against England with the bat but his brilliant captaincy helped India win the series by 4-1. After the series ended, the Indian skipper played a small prank in the dressing room during the best fielder ceremony.

Fielding coach T Dilip asked Suryakumar Yadav to present the medal without revealing the winner's name. Yadav took the medal and went towards spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who showed significant improvement as a fielder during the series against England.

However, Yadav quickly moved away from Chakravarthy and went towards Dhruv Jurel, who received the award. You can watch the moment here:

The entire dressing room burst out with laughter after captain Yadav's small prank. Dhruv Jurel had a big smile on his face when the Indian skipper presented him with the medal.

"Phenomenal stuff boys! Well done" - Fielding coach T Dilip praises Suryakumar Yadav and Co. for their fielding

Before presenting the medal, T Dilip addressed the Indian team and praised them for their fielding efforts during the series. Dilip highlighted how the team overcame different challenges and said:

"Phenomenal stuff boys! Well done. When it comes to fielding, I think we, as a team, always strive to be aggressive, and even in this series, we showed that fielding is not just about skill, it's an attitude thing.

"When we are on the ground, we are not sure about how many balls going to come your way. We cannot control that but we can definitely control our intent, awareness and readiness, and we showed that in the series."

Jurel took three catches in the two T20Is he played for India against England. He also came in as a substitute for wicketkeeper Sanju Samson in the fifth T20I and grabbed three catches behind the stumps at the Wankhede Stadium.

