Suryakumar Yadav poses with a Pakistan fan in the stands during IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav was in Dubai for the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, February 23. During the game, he was seen posing with a Pakistan fan in the stands.

In a video that has surfaced on Instagram, Suryakumar Yadav can be seen interacting with a girl sporting the Men in Green's jersey and posing for a selfie with her.

Suryakumar Yadav was present with his wife Devisha Shetty to cheer on the Indian team, as they took on arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC event. The right-hander had missed out on selection for the 2025 Champions Trophy squad.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 241 runs and failed to play their quota of 50 overs. However, the runs did not prove enough as India successfully chased down the target in just 42.3 overs, led by an unbeaten hundred from Virat Kohli.

This was Pakistan's second defeat in as many games in the tournament while India managed to win both their games and strengthen their semifinal qualification chances.

Suryakumar Yadav among other Indian cricketers present in Dubai during India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match

Suryakumar Yadav was not the only Indian cricketer present in the stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between the Men In Blue and Pakistan.

A few other Indian cricketers also graced the match with their presence to support Rohit Sharma and his troops. This included hard-hitting, young left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma.

Another young and emerging talent, Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma, was also present during the game. Further, team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who missed out on the Champions Trophy squad after failing to recover from his back injury, was also seen with his wife and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

Former India opener and 2013 Champions Trophy winner Shikhar Dhawan also graced the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with his presence. Along with these cricketers, several notable celebrities were there in attendance for the clash between the arch-rivals.

