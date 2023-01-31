Suryakumar Yadav on possible Test debut against Australia: “Excited, but important to stay in the present”

Team India’s T20I vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav has admitted that the possibility of getting a chance to represent the country in Test cricket excites him. He, however, added that he's not thinking too far ahead and is focused on the challenge at hand - the deciding T20I against New Zealand.

The Men in Blue will take on the Kiwis in the third T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1). After going down in Ranchi by 21 runs, Team India squared the three-match series in Lucknow, registering a six-wicket win in a low-scoring thriller.

Following the conclusion of the T20Is against New Zealand, India will take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins in Nagpur on February 9. Suryakumar has been named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests of the series. Asked how pumped up he is for the red ball challenge, Yadav responded:

“Excited for Test cricket. Everyone wants to play it. When you play domestic cricket, you start with red ball. I have played a lot of first-class games for Mumbai. There's excitement about Test cricket, obviously, and everyone is aware that it is going to be an exciting series.”

The right-handed batter, though, was quick to add:

“At the same time, it’s important to stay in the present. As of now, the decider is on our minds. After that is over, there’s enough time to think about Tests.”

The 32-year-old has represented Mumbai in 79 first-class games, scoring 5549 runs at an average of 44.75, with 14 hundreds and 28 fifties.

“Lots of great memories” - Suryakumar Yadav on returning to venue of T20I debut

It was in Ahmedabad that Suryakumar made his belated international debut in a T20I against England in March 2021.

He did not get a chance to bat in his first game, but smashed 57 off 31 at the same venue in the fourth game of the series. Reliving his memories, Suryakumar said:

“Feeling really good. When I entered the dressing room, I told the manager that I was back to where it all started. I climbed the steps slowly and was remembering how I came here in 2021. Lots of great memories, but things will be completely different now, in front of full crowd, beautiful stadium. Very excited.”

Shifting focus to the present, the vice-captain was asked if there's any truth to reports that Prithvi Shaw is likely to play the decider. Suryakumar said:

“We haven’t spoken about it; otherwise I would have definitely informed you. It’s management’s call - captain and coach.”

According to some media reports, Shaw could replace the struggling Ishan Kishan in the playing XI for the Ahmedabad T20I.

