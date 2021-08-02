Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw set to fly to the UK after testing COVID negative

After several roadblocks, the duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw is all set to fly to the United Kingdom to join Team India.

The two players were earlier drafted into the Test squad for the five-match Test series against England following a spate of injuries ruling the likes of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Avesh Khan out.

However, while Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw were in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs tour, all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested COVID-19 positive.

Since the two cricketers were in close contact with Krunal, they had to be isolated, putting their travel plans to England in jeopardy.

However, with them now returning three COVID-19 negative tests, they are ready to fly to England within the next 24 hours.

"They are waiting for their visas. Because of the two holidays (Saturday and Sunday), they could not receive the same through the United Kingdom Embassy office in Sri Lanka. The travel agent has been following up the matter and it is hoped they would leave within 24 hours to join Team India in England," one of the sources told Deccan Chronicle.

Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw to fly to England on a special provision

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw are currently in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Under the UK Government’s travel advisory, Sri Lanka is on the red list, implying that no person, except a UK or an Irish citizen, can arrive in the UK from Sri Lanka.

However, a special provision by the UK government for elite sportspersons would facilitate their entry into the country.

"The UK Government created Elite player exemption earlier this summer to help the Indian touring party travel in the first place. The same rule was used for other sports like football and tennis for the Euros and Wimbledon. And now that is being used for the two new players," a top ECB official told Cricbuzz.

Related: IND vs. ENG 2021: India's predicted playing XI for the 1st Test

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon their arrival as per government rules. Hence, it is pretty likely that the duo won’t be available for selection for the first two Tests.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar