Suryakumar Yadav provides update on ankle injury after 3rd IND vs SA T20I

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav said that his ankle injury is not as serious as he can walk. He made the statement after the third T20I against South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Suryakumar was Player of the Match for his superb knock of 100 in 56 balls as India hammered the Proteas by 106 runs in the final T20I to square the three-match series 1-1.

The 33-year-old, however, hurt his ankle in the third over of South Africa’s chase while trying to stop a stroke from Reeza Hendricks off Mohammed Siraj’s bowling in the outfield. The Indian captain clutched his ankle and limped off the field. Vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja led the team for the rest of the game.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, though, Suryakumar asserted the injury was nothing serious.

“I am good. I am walking, so it is good. It is not that serious,” he insisted.

Expand Tweet

Incidentally, Suryakumar is leading the Indian side in the T20I format since all-rounder Hardik Pandya is himself out of action due to an injury he sustained during the league stage of the 2023 World Cup.

“We wanted to play a fearless brand of cricket” - Suryakumar Yadav

With the first T20I washed out and South Africa winning the second match in Gqeberha, the visitors were under some pressure heading into the must-win clash. They came up with a clinical effort to rout the Proteas.

Batting first after losing the toss, they posted 201/7; Suryakumar leading the way, with Yashasvi Jaiswal also contributing 60 off 41. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav then claimed 5/17 in 2.5 overs as South Africa were bundled out for 95 in 13.5 overs.

Reflecting on the series-leveling win, the Indian captain said:

“We wanted to play a fearless brand of cricket, to bat first, put big runs on the board and defend it. The boys work hard day in, day out, and I am really happy they showed their quality to level the series.”

On his knock, he added:

“Whatever the situation, I just go out there and enjoy myself - whether it is my day or not. It is always good to get three figures in a T20 game but most important is the team winning.”

Expand Tweet

Suryakumar struck seven fours and eight innings in his brilliant knock, joining Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell as the only batters with four tons in Men’s T20I cricket.