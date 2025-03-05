Suryakumar Yadav reacts with one-word post to Virat Kohli’s 84 in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav came up with a one-word reaction after Virat Kohli scored a match-winning 84 against Australia on Tuesday, March 4. The knock came in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 265 runs for a spot in the final, the Men in Blue didn't have the best start. They lost both the openers inside the first powerplay and were in trouble. However, Kohli anchored the run chase once again, stitching together two crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (45) and Axar Patel (27).

The former India skipper paced his innings perfectly. Although he couldn't finish the game, Kohli scored 84 off 98 balls, including five boundaries, to take the team close to victory. KL Rahul (42*) and Hardik Pandya (28) provided some late impetus to take India to the final.

Soon after Kohli's innings, Suryakumar Yadav took to his Instagram story to laud the ace batter, writing:

"Chasemaster."

Suryakumar Yadav praises Virat Kohli. (Image Source: Suryakumar Yadav via Instagram)

"My only effort that day and today was to string in enough partnerships" - Virat Kohli after match-winning knock in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

After the match, Virat Kohli reflected on his knock against Australia, saying his goal was to build as many partnerships as possible. He also noted that it was similar to the innings that he played during his unbeaten 100 against Pakistan.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said (via Cricbuzz):

"It was pretty similar to the other day against Pakistan as well. For me, it is about understanding the conditions and preparing my game accordingly, just rotating strike because partnerships on this pitch are the most important thing. My only effort that day and today was to string in enough partnerships."

"The time that I got out, the plan was to get 20 more and try and finish it off in a couple of overs. Usually that's the template I follow but sometimes you can't execute things how you want to. It's all dependent on the conditions, the pitch tells me how the cricket needs to be played and then I just switch on and play accordingly," he added.

Virat Kohli will look to continue his superlative batting form in Sunday's final as India look to take home the Champions Trophy title. They will face either South Africa or New Zealand.

